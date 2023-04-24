New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Bellillo, Flanigan's, and Rum Room

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Bellillo Restaurant881 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-206-3646
bellillo.com An authentic Neapolitan pizza chain has opened its doors in Brickell. The restaurant is known for using fresh ingredients imported from Italy and cooking them in a traditional wood-fired oven. Originating in London in 2015, Bellillo has expanded to Barcelona, Napoli, and now, Miami. Cultivating grandma’s recipes, the founder of Bellillo, Salvatore Esposito, alongside cofounder and pizza chef Francesco Vigna, is passionate about delivering authentic pizzas to the Miami dining community. The restaurant's menu features a variety of classic and innovative pizzas, including the "Nerano V," a zucchini and Parmesan cream-based pie with Neapolitan mozzarella, fresh zucchini, and basil. Try the "Meatball," a pizza topped with slow-cooked Neapolitan ragu tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef meatballs, Parmesan cream, and basil. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill11225 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar
954-251-4734
flanigans.net Beloved South Florida sports bar Flanigan's has opened a new location inside Miramar Park Place. The restaurant shares the retail center with World of Beer, Five Guys, and Cucina Moderna. Expect the same old-school Florida vibe despite the new building and updated exterior. Sunday through Thursday 11 to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 to 2 a.m.
Rum Room2100 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-276-4623
rumroommiamibeach.com The Miami Beach Convention Center has opened its restaurant and event space, the Rum Room. Located inside the historic Miami Beach Clubhouse, Rum Room offers a distinct tropical 1920s Florida theme paired with an upscale menu that draws on Florida's Haitian, Latin, and Central American influences. Led by Sodexo Live's executive chef Samantha Cruz, dishes are prepared with ingredients like local corn, Florida River Gold potatoes, and other produce found in Redlands farms and farmers' markets. Cocktails feature local and imported rums that pair with unique offerings like the jamón serrano croquetas and black truffle corn tamales that are cut and plated tableside. Sunday through Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.