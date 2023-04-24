Navigation
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Bellillo, Flanigan's, and Rum Room

April 24, 2023 9:00AM

Find old-world, Florida-inspired ambiance and food at Rum Room in Miami Beach.
Find old-world, Florida-inspired ambiance and food at Rum Room in Miami Beach. Rum Room photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the Miami Beach Convention Center's new restaurant, Rum Room, a new Flanigan's location in Miramar, and the debut of London-based Bellillo in Brickell.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
London-based pizza chain, Bellillo, has opened in Brickell.
Bellillo photo

Bellillo Restaurant

881 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-206-3646
bellillo.com
An authentic Neapolitan pizza chain has opened its doors in Brickell. The restaurant is known for using fresh ingredients imported from Italy and cooking them in a traditional wood-fired oven. Originating in London in 2015, Bellillo has expanded to Barcelona, Napoli, and now, Miami. Cultivating grandma’s recipes, the founder of Bellillo, Salvatore Esposito, alongside cofounder and pizza chef Francesco Vigna, is passionate about delivering authentic pizzas to the Miami dining community. The restaurant's menu features a variety of classic and innovative pizzas, including the "Nerano V," a zucchini and Parmesan cream-based pie with Neapolitan mozzarella, fresh zucchini, and basil. Try the "Meatball," a pizza topped with slow-cooked Neapolitan ragu tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef meatballs, Parmesan cream, and basil. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
click to enlarge
Flanigan's has opened its newest location in Miramar.
Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill photo

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill

11225 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar
954-251-4734
flanigans.net
Beloved South Florida sports bar Flanigan's has opened a new location inside Miramar Park Place. The restaurant shares the retail center with World of Beer, Five Guys, and Cucina Moderna. Expect the same old-school Florida vibe despite the new building and updated exterior. Sunday through Thursday 11 to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 to 2 a.m.
click to enlarge
The Rum Room has opened at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Rum Room photo

Rum Room

2100 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-276-4623
rumroommiamibeach.com
The Miami Beach Convention Center has opened its restaurant and event space, the Rum Room. Located inside the historic Miami Beach Clubhouse, Rum Room offers a distinct tropical 1920s Florida theme paired with an upscale menu that draws on Florida's Haitian, Latin, and Central American influences. Led by Sodexo Live's executive chef Samantha Cruz, dishes are prepared with ingredients like local corn, Florida River Gold potatoes, and other produce found in Redlands farms and farmers' markets. Cocktails feature local and imported rums that pair with unique offerings like the jamón serrano croquetas and black truffle corn tamales that are cut and plated tableside. Sunday through Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
