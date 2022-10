New Restaurants to Try This Week: Happea's, Sushi Bar, and the Wrapper

[email protected]

click to enlarge Happea's offers a plant-based menu in Brickell. Photo courtesy of Happea's

Happea's 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami

954-367-2548

happeas.com

click to enlarge Sushi Bar has opened at the Esmé Miami Beach Hotel. Photo by Liam Brown

Sushi Bar 1435 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

305-423-5888

sushibarhospitality.com

click to enlarge The Wrapper has joined Smorgasburg Miami. Photo courtesy of The Wrapper

The Wrapper Smorgasburg Miami

2600 NW Second Ave., Miami

instagram.com/thewrappermiami

Miami's latest round of openings includes the debut of California's Sushi Bar in Miami Beach, a plant-based restaurant in Brickell dubbed Happea's, and one of the latest vendors to join Smorgasburg Miami.A new fast-casual, plant-based restaurant offering health-focused fare has opened in Brickell. Former Los Angeles resident Danny Omari is the man behind the menu at Happea's, where he offers his take on health-minded, sustainable fare. Dishes present Mediterranean and Latin-inspired flavors, with an all-day menu that includes a wide array of plant-based comfort fare from shareable appetizer-style offerings to paninis, salads, and bowls. The first location in Brickell offers dine-in service while a second Aventura location offers to-go online ordering for both pick-up and delivery.

Sushi Bar has opened in the Esmé Miami Beach Hotel. Executive chef Ambrely Ouimette offers just three seatings a night — a total of 36 people with a dozen per seating — presenting a 17-course full omakase priced at $175 per person. As one of the country’s only female omakase chefs, Ouimette offers her interpretive take on the traditional sushi counter experience, preparing unexpected riffs on long-standing sushi classics.

The Wrapper is one of the newest additions to the vendor lineup at Smorgasburg Miami. The menu offers guests a chance to sample authentic Lebanese street fare via a number of creative sandwiches. Pita bread wraps feature everything from tabouleh and hummus to marinated chicken and kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion). Don't miss the "Busta Frie," a wrap that showcases everyone's favorite side — fries — along with coleslaw, pickles, and homemade garlic-mayo sauce.