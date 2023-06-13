Navigation
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Crazy Good Kitchen, Prison Pals Exit One Taproom, and Vela Sky

June 13, 2023 8:00AM

Now open: Vela Sky, the new rooftop restaurant and lounge at Yotel Miami.
Now open: Vela Sky, the new rooftop restaurant and lounge at Yotel Miami.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes two new vendors at the Lincoln Eatery, a third taproom location for Prison Pals in Florida City, and rooftop restaurant Vela at Yotel Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Crazy Good Kitchen is one of two new vendors to open at the Lincoln Eatery.
Crazy Good Kitchen

Cho: Tu
Crazy Good Kitchen

The Lincoln Eatery
723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach
Two new vendors have opened inside the Lincoln Eatery food hall in Miami Beach. Cho: Tu, an Indian street-food concept founded by the owners of Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar, offers diners a menu of authentic Indian street food, including popular menu items like masala dosa, kheema pav, pad bhaji, and chaat alongside drinks like fresh sugarcane juice and lassi. The food hall is also home to the newly opened Crazy Good Kitchen, marking the burger chain's first Florida location following its spotlight on Food Network's Cheat Day USA. In addition to chicken tenders and milkshakes, the chain is best known for its burgers which can be ordered with a side of melted cheese sauce for dipping. Sunday through Tuesday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge
Prison Pals has opened a third taproom at Exit One Taproom in Florida City.
Prison Pals photo

Prison Pals Exit One Brewery Taproom

12 NE Third St., Florida City
786-449-5203
prisonpalsbc.com
Doral-based Prison Pals Brewing has opened its third taproom at Exit One in Florida City. The unique space serves a variety of local packaged and draft beer, most of which highlight local craft breweries, including a large assortment of Prison Pals' unique smoothie-style beers, classic lagers, and award-winning IPAs. Tuesday through Thursday 2 to 11 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
Two restaurants have opened at Yotel Miami.
Vela photo

Vela and Vela Sky

227 NE Second St., Miami
vela-miami.com
Yotel Miami recently opened two dining destinations offering guests and locals day and evening vibes. They include Vela Sky, an alfresco rooftop restaurant and lounge offering menus of tapas-style dishes that cover breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner alongside coffee, cocktails, beer, and wine. The hotel's restaurant and bar, Vela, is located on the hotel's ground floor and offers classic cocktails alongside a rotating menu of globally inspired dishes that feature brunch favorites like eggs Benedict and breakfast bowls to lunch and dinner options such as gazpacho and pan-seared salmon served with quinoa salad, mango salsa, and chipotle vinaigrette. Vela Sky is open daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Vela is open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
