New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Bagel Boss, Salt & Straw, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a third Miami-area location for Salt & Straw, a second Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café restaurant in Miami-Dade, and an express location for New York-based Bagel Boss in Davie.Bagel Boss has opened at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie. The express location allows customers to get a taste of the Long Island, New York-based brand's bagels, mini bagels, and flagels (flat bagels) prepared with a variety of spreads. Like the Hollywood restaurant, the entire menu is Kosher-certified.A third Miami location of Salt & Straw ice cream shop has opened in South Beach at the corner of Meridian Avenue and Lincoln Road. The scoop shop is best known for its innovative flavors, which change monthly and often feature local business collaborations. Like all its stores, the new South Florida location will also offer Salt & Straw classics such as sea salt with caramel ribbons, honey lavender, and strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, alongside September's seasonal menu. This month, expect to find unique fall flavors like pumpkin-spiced tiramisu (spiced coffee ice cream sweetened with maple syrup, cinnamon, clove, and ginger, mixed with tiramisu cake swirl and coffee mascarpone, and topped with chocolate stracciatella) and caramel apple sherbet (apple juice sherbet made with apples from a Washington farm cooperative paired with vanilla-infused caramel ribbons).A restaurant brand that specializes in sweet, savory, and breakfast-style crêpes has opened at the Plaza Coral Gables. The large selection of waffles, soups, salads, paninis, coffee, cocktails, and milkshakes is presented in a Parisian-inspired setting. The restaurant stands as the second Miami-Dade location for the company, with a third location on the way. It's part of the brand's ongoing nationwide expansion across Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Florida.