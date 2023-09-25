New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Amazonica, Ossobuco, and Redwood Kitchen & Bar

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Amazonica9420 NW 41st St., Doral
305-989-1452
amazonicaofficial.comAmazonica, a Latin-inspired restaurant offering Meçican obleas (wafer-like desserts), açai bowls, and crepes, has opened at Shoma Bazaar in Doral. The shop first gained popularity for its refreshing cholados, a Mexican-style shaved ice topped with condensed milk, ice cream, and fresh fruit. The vendor is one of more than a dozen food and beverage operators at the food hall and entertainment complex. Monday and Tuesday oon to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday noon to 10 p.m., Thursday noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ossobuco62 NW 27th St., Miami
561-921-8152
ossobuco.miamiA new restaurant featuring grilled meats and vegetables has opened at Complex Sentral in Wynwood. Former Hilton West Palm Beach executive chef Guillermo Eleicegui is the toque behind Ossobuco, a restaurant that offers diners his take on global cuisine with a focus on high-end meats cooked over an open fire and paired with organic and seasonal vegetables. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.
Redwood Bar & Kitchen2009 Harrison St., Hollywood
954-362-7152
redwoodbarandkitchen.comRedwood Bar & Kitchen from chef/owner Ivan Dorvil has opened in downtown Hollywood. A former Food Network Chopped competitor, Dorvil offers guests his take on Mediterranean-Caribbean fusion, an eclectic cooking style inspired by years of international travel and learning. Diners can expect a curated selection of dishes, including the chef's ginger-glazed salmon and guava barbecue ribs, along with a range of pastas, flatbread pizzas, and salads. Tuesday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.