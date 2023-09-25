 New Miami Restaurants: Amazonica, Ossobuco, Redwood Kitchen | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Amazonica, Ossobuco, and Redwood Kitchen & Bar

Try new dishes that range from açai bowls and chili-glazed salmon to fire-roasted meats and vegetables.
September 25, 2023
Amazonica has opened at Shoma Bazaar in Doral.
Amazonica has opened at Shoma Bazaar in Doral. Amazonica photo
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Amazonica at Shoma Bazaar in Doral, Redwood Kitchen & Bar in downtown Hollywood, and Ossobuco in Wynwood's Complex Sentral.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Amazonica offers açai bowls, obleas, and sweet or savory crêpres.
Amazonica photo

Amazonica

9420 NW 41st St., Doral
305-989-1452
amazonicaofficial.com
Amazonica, a Latin-inspired restaurant offering Meçican obleas (wafer-like desserts), açai bowls, and crepes, has opened at Shoma Bazaar in Doral. The shop first gained popularity for its refreshing cholados, a Mexican-style shaved ice topped with condensed milk, ice cream, and fresh fruit. The vendor is one of more than a dozen food and beverage operators at the food hall and entertainment complex. Monday and Tuesday oon to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday noon to 10 p.m., Thursday noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Ossobuco's menu focuses on meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked over an open flame.
Ossobuco photo

Ossobuco

62 NW 27th St., Miami
561-921-8152
ossobuco.miami
A new restaurant featuring grilled meats and vegetables has opened at Complex Sentral in Wynwood. Former Hilton West Palm Beach executive chef Guillermo Eleicegui is the toque behind Ossobuco, a restaurant that offers diners his take on global cuisine with a focus on high-end meats cooked over an open fire and paired with organic and seasonal vegetables. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Former Food Network Chopped competitor Ivan Dorvil has opened Redwood Kitchen & Bar in Hollywood.
Redwood Kitchen & Bar photo

Redwood Bar & Kitchen

2009 Harrison St., Hollywood
954-362-7152
redwoodbarandkitchen.com
Redwood Bar & Kitchen from chef/owner Ivan Dorvil has opened in downtown Hollywood. A former Food Network Chopped competitor, Dorvil offers guests his take on Mediterranean-Caribbean fusion, an eclectic cooking style inspired by years of international travel and learning. Diners can expect a curated selection of dishes, including the chef's ginger-glazed salmon and guava barbecue ribs, along with a range of pastas, flatbread pizzas, and salads. Tuesday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Gordon Ramsay: Hell's Kitchen Miami Will Open This Weekend

Openings

Gordon Ramsay: Hell's Kitchen Miami Will Open This Weekend

By Nicole Danna
Tripping Animals Brewing and Center for Great Apes Collaborate on 30th Anniversary Brews

Beer

Tripping Animals Brewing and Center for Great Apes Collaborate on 30th Anniversary Brews

By Ryan Yousefi
Required Eating: The Top 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without

Lists

Required Eating: The Top 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without

By New Times staff and contributors
Beloved Miracle Mile Restaurant Ortanique Pop-Up Returns for Limited Time

Openings & Closings

Beloved Miracle Mile Restaurant Ortanique Pop-Up Returns for Limited Time

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation