New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Amazonica, Ossobuco, and Redwood Kitchen & Bar

Amazonica offers açai bowls, obleas, and sweet or savory crêpres. Amazonica photo

Amazonica 9420 NW 41st St., Doral

305-989-1452

amazonicaofficial.com

Ossobuco's menu focuses on meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked over an open flame. Ossobuco photo

Ossobuco 62 NW 27th St., Miami

561-921-8152

ossobuco.miami

Former Food Network Chopped competitor Ivan Dorvil has opened Redwood Kitchen & Bar in Hollywood. Redwood Kitchen & Bar photo

Redwood Bar & Kitchen 2009 Harrison St., Hollywood

954-362-7152

redwoodbarandkitchen.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Amazonica at Shoma Bazaar in Doral, Redwood Kitchen & Bar in downtown Hollywood, and Ossobuco in Wynwood's Complex Sentral.Amazonica, a Latin-inspired restaurant offering Meçican obleas (wafer-like desserts), açai bowls, and crepes, has opened at Shoma Bazaar in Doral. The shop first gained popularity for its refreshing cholados, a Mexican-style shaved ice topped with condensed milk, ice cream, and fresh fruit. The vendor is one of more than a dozen food and beverage operators at the food hall and entertainment complex.A new restaurant featuring grilled meats and vegetables has opened at Complex Sentral in Wynwood. Former Hilton West Palm Beach executive chef Guillermo Eleicegui is the toque behind Ossobuco, a restaurant that offers diners his take on global cuisine with a focus on high-end meats cooked over an open fire and paired with organic and seasonal vegetables.Redwood Bar & Kitchen from chef/owner Ivan Dorvil has opened in downtown Hollywood. A former Food Networkcompetitor, Dorvil offers guests his take on Mediterranean-Caribbean fusion, an eclectic cooking style inspired by years of international travel and learning. Diners can expect a curated selection of dishes, including the chef's ginger-glazed salmon and guava barbecue ribs, along with a range of pastas, flatbread pizzas, and salads.