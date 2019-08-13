Rum Day 2019: Where to Celebrate Miami's Favorite Spirit

Friday, August 16, marks National Rum Day, a time to celebrate the rich flavor of the spirit that infamously lubricated pirates and sailors in the 1600s. The main player in many favorite tropical cocktails, such as the piña colada and daiquiri, rum has a long history in South Florida dating to the days of rumrunners trafficking illegal liquor over the open seas. Plus, the region's rich Caribbean culture has made rum the unofficial spirit via the mojito and the Cuba libre. Let's face it: Rum is quintessential Miami.

Local bartenders are honoring the Magic City's favorite spirit with National Rum Day concoctions, from classic zombies to creamy mai tais. All cocktails and specials will be available this Friday.

Anchors Aweigh Nancy

Nancy

2007 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-397-8971

nancy305.com 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami305-397-8971



Drink like a swashbuckler at Little Havana’s nautical-themed bar with $10 rum day specials. The evening's signature drink is the Anchors Aweigh, made with rum by local distiller Ziami, pineapple, apricot liqueur, and fresh lemon juice.

EXPAND Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-2637

beakerandgray.com 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-699-2637



Beaker & Gray has partnered with Papa’s Pilar and Miami Rum Club to pay homage to the spirit. Specialty rum libations include How Mama Met Papa ($11), containing Papa’s Pilar Blonde, pear brandy, Fos Greek Mastiha, cinnamon, lime, grapefruit, and soda; and the Discotheque ($11), shaken with Miami Club rum, Montenegro, cinnamon, ginger, pineapple, lemon, and cherry bark vanilla bitters. In addition, a classic daiquiri will be available during happy hour for $7.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Commodore

The Commodore

Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove

thecommodorecg.com Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove



Coconut Grove's swanky outpost for craft cocktails boasts a menu of sophisticated rum tipples such as the El Presidente ($15), made with Don Q rum, orange curaçao, dry vermouth, and grenadine. Other Rum Day drinks are the Ralph’s Choice — containing Santa Teresa añejo, lime, and pineapple shrub — which will be half off all day. In addition, the bar will serve select rum flights from 5 to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Ember

Ember

151 NE 41 St., Miami

786-334-6494

embermiami.com 151 NE 41 St., Miami786-334-6494



Helmed by chef Brad Kilgore, Ember in the Design District is shaking up the perfect after-dinner drink with its rum cake mai tai ($15). The drink marries rum, lemon, vanilla, and maple with a house-made pecan and vanilla orgeat.

Esotico tiki drink Esotico

Esotico Miami

1600 NE First Ave., Miami

305-800-TIKI

esoticomiami.com 1600 NE First Ave., Miami305-800-TIKI



This tiki bar is set to debut its rum-shaking digs this Thursday, just in time for the holiday. The tropical outpost will offer an array of rum-based concoctions, such as the Club Bali ($15), with Cachaça Yaguara and Banks Five Island rum. Other options include a classic zombie, made using the original recipe created in 1930 ($15). Patrons can take home souvenir tiki glassware for an up-charge.

EXPAND Courtesy of Minnow Bar

Jet Pilot Pop-Up at Minnow Bar

660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-594-5823

kimptonhotels.com 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach786-594-5823



This Friday, Minnow Bar will premiere its tiki-inspired pop-up, Jet Pilot, with Rum Day drinks such as the Painkilla. Served in a tall ceramic bamboo-shaped glass festooned with a crown of tropical flowers and a citrus peel, the drink blends Banks Seven rum, fresh orange, pineapple, coconut, and mango ($13).

EXPAND Courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

The Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com 723 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach305-695-8700



You'd be hard-pressed to find a better duo than coconut and rum, and Lincoln Eatery will offer Rum Day revelers just that with its Morning After ($11). A corn-flake-infused rum base is shaken with pineapple and coconut, poured into a coconut-shaped cermac glass, and blanketed with shaved coconut.

EXPAND El Floridita (left) and Finca Vigia Kocktail Courtesy of RumBar

Rumbar

Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305- 365-4500

ritzcarlton.com Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne305- 365-4500



Exclusive deals at the Cuban-inspired cocktail lounge inside the Ritz in Key Biscayne include a $5 rum punch from 3 p.m. till late. Another recommendation is the El Floridita, made with Ron Cartavio 12-year rum, orange-infused flower water, guava nectar, and bitters ($15). Plus, from 7 p.m. to close, enjoy half off cigars, $10 rum-and-cafecito cocktails from the bar's cocktail cart, a game of dominoes, and live music.