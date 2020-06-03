Five Places to Get Your Fix on National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day returns Friday, June 5, and Miami is ready to celebrate. The holiday, observed the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

In honor of the sweetest holiday of the year, here are five shops to get your doughnut fix.

EXPAND Honeybee's Fruity Pebbles cheesecake doughnut. Courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts

Honeybee Doughnuts 8888 SW 136th St., Miami

786-773-2770

honeybeedoughnuts.com 8888 SW 136th St., Miami786-773-2770



If you're looking for a doughnut fix in the Falls, Honeybee Doughnuts offers a slate of innovative flavors, paired with a full-service coffee bar ($2.50 and up). Dulce de leche, Nutella, chocolate salted pretzel, s'mores, honey caramel, and guava with cream cheese are among a few of the flavors available daily. Wednesdays and Saturdays, the store offers additional flavors including bourbon maple bacon, mini cake doughnuts, and doughnut towers. Keep an eye out for the brand's DIY doughnut kits, including a unicorn-themed box with a dozen mini doughnuts, buttermilk glaze, unicorn sprinkles, golden horns and ears, and tricolor frosting.

EXPAND Glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Various locations

krispykreme.com Various locations



For a long time, Krispy Kreme was one of the only places in Miami to get a quality doughnut. The shop opened way back in 1937 and has remained relevant over the decades. Each location can produce up to three million doughnuts per day, totaling more than a billion a year. Krispy Kreme's glazed doughnut remains a bestseller, but there are 30 varieties to choose from, including powdered cinnamon cake, strawberry iced, and cookies 'n' kreme. Doughnuts start at 99 cents.

Mojo Donuts offers dozens of different flavors. Courtesy of DRO Photography / Mojo Donuts

Mojo Donuts 8870 Bird Rd., Miami

305-223-MOJO

mojodonuts.com 8870 Bird Rd., Miami305-223-MOJO



Mojo's success can be credited to the doughnuts, which have made the shop a raging success since it debuted in December 2016. More than three dozen varieties are lightly fried and then garnished with sprinkles, creams, or chocolate. Flavors include Nutella bacon, banana cream pie, and salted caramel cheesecake ($1.49 and up). Don't leave without a bite of the chicken brûlée sandwich — a hand-rolled, caramelized bun stuffed with a tender piece of fried chicken and cheddar cheese.

The Salty's traditional glazed doughnut. Courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty 50 NW 23rd St. #112, Miami

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

305-639-8501

saltydonut.com 50 NW 23rd St. #112, Miami6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami305-639-8501



Since its debut in 2015, the Salty has blossomed into more than one of Miami's most successful doughnut shops. Cofounders Amanda and Andy Rodriguez have built an empire off brioche dough, coffee, and community while running two mega-successful South Florida stores — in Wynwood and South Miami — while also opening their first out-of-state location in Dallas. Even though the couple rebranded the concept in March 2020 to "the Salty," doughnuts are still what they are best known for. Their best-selling varieties include maple bacon, traditional glazed, and white chocolate tres leches ($3 and up), with rotating specials every few weeks, including the beloved sticky-bun doughnut as well as the rum cake "croughnut."

Max Santiago and his doughnuts. Photo courtesy of Max Santiago

Sweet Alchemy Confectionery at Flashback Diner 4125 Davie Rd., Davie

instagram.com/sweetalchemyconfectionery 4125 Davie Rd., Davie



More than three years after leaving the Salty Donut, pastry chef Max Santiago's doughnuts will make their way back to South Florida with the debut of Sweet Alchemy Confectionery. The concept, which will specialize in doughnuts and ice cream, is slated to debut a permanent location in Davie before year's end, with weekend pop-ups happening every Saturday and Sunday until the opening. Doughnuts at the pop-up include original glazed, cinnamon and sugar, hibiscus and blueberry, tiramisu, key lime crème brûlée, apple fritter, and a vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough ($3 to $5). 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, June 5, Sweet Alchemy will be open for National Doughnut Day. Pop-ups will occur every Saturday and Sunday until further notice.