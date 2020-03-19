The Salty Donut Rebrands as "the Salty"

Since the Salty Donut's debut in 2015, the brand has blossomed into more than one of Miami's most successful doughnut shops. Cofounders Amanda and Andy Rodriguez have built an empire off brioche dough, coffee, and community while running two megasuccessful South Florida stores — in Wynwood and South Miami — and planning a forthcoming out-of-state location in Dallas.

So to mark the company's third opening, the couple has decided to rebrand their business as "the Salty." The decision has been more than six months in the works, according to the owners.

"We launched the Salty Donut out of our vintage camper in a parking lot in Wynwood," Amanda Rodriguez says. "Our goal at the time was to serve the freshest, most delicious doughnuts and coffee in a welcoming space. Over the years, we’ve learned that while this philosophy still remains true today, what gets us out of bed every day is using what we do to create a supportive and welcoming community everywhere we go."

Andy Rodriguez adds, "Throughout the years, we found that we, and many of our customers, began calling us 'the Salty' for short, kind of like calling your best friend by their nickname. So we decided we wanted to be on a first-name basis with all of our customers."

The Salty has updated its primary logo by removing "Donut" and updated its design. As the Salty rolls out its new look, the fresh logo will slowly appear on new packaging, merchandise, and coffee cups.

"Doughnuts are still what we do," Amanda Rodriguez says. "But by simplifying the name we go by and refreshing our primary logo, we have an opportunity to create more welcoming energy both inside and outside our stores while still paying homage to our heritage and our truest customers that have supported us from the beginning."

"Since day one, one of our mottos has been 'More than a doughnut shop,'" Andy Rodriguez adds. "We’ve raised money for hurricane relief, hosted community workout classes, and created pop-up markets with specialty non-doughnut baked goods while inviting other local vendors to participate and join the action. It was time to drop ‘donut’ from our name and use this as an opportunity to create a stronger connection for our ever-evolving brand."

