Minibar Launches Cocktail Menu Named After Iconic Miami Bars

South Beach's Minibar at the Urbanica Hotel unveils a brand new cocktail menu this week along with some special weekly offerings.

Opened almost a year and a half ago in April 2018 by Philippe "Flip" Falca, Minibar has quickly become a favorite watering hole for locals and out of towners looking for a laid back neighborhood bar. Aptly named, the small spot just south of Fifth Street is perfect for inviting conversation in the courtyard, getting to know your bartender, or stopping by for a nightcap.

Bar director David Cedeno, who was part of the Anderson's opening team back in 2016, has crafted a menu of cocktails named after other Miami bars or restaurants. Comprised of ten drinks total, the menu is a unique way to showcase Cedeno's favorite spots by giving them a shout out, while also creating a dialogue between patrons offering suggestions of places to go.

As Cedeno explains, "It's not about me really. It's about what we do as a city and working together. Each drink incorporates flavors that resonate with the vibe of each place and reflects its style. We want to build community within the bars and the city." He approached each location with the idea and got them on board to be featured.

The Broken Shaker ($12), conveys that tropical hipster feel of the iconic bar, using New Amsterdam gin, homemade hibiscus syrup, St. Germain elderflower liquor, sparkling water, and fresh pressed lemon juice. Inspired by its Snickerdoodle cookies, the Stubborn Seed cocktail ($13) is stirred with Mezcal Vago, Rye whiskey, Frangelico hazelnut liquor, chocolate bitters, saline, and sugar to get that perfect combination of salty and sweet. As Cedeno recalls fond memories of The Anderson ($13), "the place where I became a legitimate bartender," he gives a nod to its retro 80s cocktails with Johnny Walker Black, D'usse cognac, apple cider absinthe, Angostura bitters, Peychaud's bitters, and house made allspice syrup. Other namesake drinks include Drunken Dragon, Baby Jane, and Ted's Hideaway, which is a shot and beer combo.

The bar's two original favorites, South Beach Z Pack ($13) and Pucker Up ($13), have stayed in the menu, with the addition of two more, served in Minibar's signature presentation of tiny liquor bottles that one would find in a hotel minibar. With a mini Absolut lime vodka tipped upside down into a Dole pineapple juice can, the Meridian Hotel ($11) also has muddled strawberry and lime juice inside. For those who sipped on the iconic Arizona Iced Tea in the 90s, enjoy an adult version with a mini Jameson bottle poured in along with peach liquor, cranberry juice, citrus blend, and sage in the Mini Green Tea ($13).

EXPAND The newly added Mini Green Tea updates a retro classic. Anthony Nader @52chefs

Minibar has also launched Industry Mondays, an all day happy hour with an additional 10% industry discount with proof of employment, and a late night happy hour on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 3 a.m. Cedeno is even hosting mixology classes on Wednesday evenings, but you need to sign up in advance by emailing Marketing@UrbanicaTheHotels.com.



Minibar. 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8934; minibarmiami.com.