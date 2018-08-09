Milam's Market to Open in Village of Pinecrest

Milam's Market, a family-owned Miami grocery-store chain, will open in the Village of Pinecrest next month.

Slated to debut in September, the supermarket will take the place of a former Whole Foods Market in Pinecrest Plaza at SW 117th Street and South Dixie Highway.

"I've always loved this location," CEO Max Milam says. "Ever since I was a teenager at Miami-Palmetto High School in the late 1970s."