 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Milam's is opening in Pinecrest.
Milam's is opening in Pinecrest.
Courtesy of Milam's Market

Milam's Market to Open in Village of Pinecrest

Clarissa Buch | August 9, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Milam's Market, a family-owned Miami grocery-store chain, will open in the Village of Pinecrest next month.

Slated to debut in September, the supermarket will take the place of a former Whole Foods Market in Pinecrest Plaza at SW 117th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Related Stories

"I've always loved this location," CEO Max Milam says. "Ever since I was a teenager at Miami-Palmetto High School in the late 1970s."

Every few years, Milam contacted the family that owns Pinecrest Plaza to express interest in opening a Milam's Market, should space become available. In early 2017, he got the call he'd long been waiting for.

"With both companies being family-owned and -operated, we just seemed to connect and share similar values," Milam says.

Measuring 32,000 square feet, Milam's fifth location will join other stores in Coconut Grove, Sunny Isles, Coral Gables, and Miami Springs. The forthcoming Pinecrest store is in the midst of a full renovation. Milam expects to hire upward of 200 employees before opening.

As with other Milam's Markets, expect brightly colored produce displays and plenty of onsite wine and food tastings. Prices aren't always cheap, but they're not astronomical, either — and it's worth a few extra pennies for wider aisles and pleasant staffers.

Milam's Market. 11701 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; milamsmarkets.com. Opening September 2018.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >