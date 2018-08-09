Milam's Market to Open in Village of Pinecrest

Milam's Market, a family-owned Miami grocery-store chain, will open in the Village of Pinecrest next month.
Slated to debut in September, the supermarket will take the place of a former Whole Foods Market in Pinecrest Plaza at SW 117th Street and South Dixie Highway.
"I've always loved this location," CEO Max Milam says. "Ever since I was a teenager at Miami-Palmetto High School in the late 1970s."
Every few years, Milam contacted the family that owns Pinecrest Plaza to express interest in opening a Milam's Market, should space become available. In early 2017, he got the call he'd long been waiting for.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"With both companies being family-owned and -operated, we just seemed to connect and share similar values," Milam says.
Measuring 32,000 square feet, Milam's fifth location will join other stores in Coconut Grove, Sunny Isles, Coral Gables, and Miami Springs. The forthcoming Pinecrest store is in the midst of a full renovation. Milam expects to hire upward of 200 employees before opening.
As with other Milam's Markets, expect brightly colored produce displays and plenty of onsite wine and food tastings. Prices aren't always cheap, but they're not astronomical, either — and it's worth a few extra pennies for wider aisles and pleasant staffers.
Milam's Market. 11701 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; milamsmarkets.com. Opening September 2018.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!