Miami's Vice Canteen Channels the '80s and '90s at the Lincoln Eatery

The Lincoln Eatery's latest addition promises to immerse guests in 1980s South Beach kitsch.

Miami's Vice Cateeen — the brainchild of hospitality veterans Maximiliano Mele, Benjamin Collins, Roberto Fernandez, and Andre Chirinos of Knock Out Hospitality Group — opened last week. The group sourced late-20th-century décor and memorabilia from movies and television programs filmed in Miami Beach during the '70s and '80s to help transport guests to the bygone era. Photos of Ocean Drive and candy-colored art deco architecture, posters of Tony Montana, and, of course, the show that inspired the bar’s name, Miami Vice, all help set the mood.

"Miami's Vice Canteen is a tribute to Miami's golden years," Mele tells New Times. "Our idea is to bring back the most iconic foods and beverages from the days when Miami was one of the best and most unique world-class destinations."

On top of reasonably priced food and drink, the bar also pays homage to the city's past by way of a daily happy-hour menu with prices reminiscent of the theme's era.

"We especially have huge pride in our mojito program, something we believe represents the Caribbean and Miami culture," Mele adds. "All our cocktails have a story behind them and a reason why they're included in our menu."

The classic mojito priced at $7, is a simple combination of fresh mint, white rum, sugar cane, and lime juice. During happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., Miami’s Vice offers additional $7 cocktails, along with $5 wines and $3 beers.

Signature drinks include the "Miami Vice" ($9), a cross between a strawberry daiquiri and a piña colada; the "El Perucho" ($11), a mixture of quebranta pisco, fresh kiwi, white grapes, citrus syrup, and lime juice; and the "Java Punch" ($11), made with green apple-infused vodka, cilantro-ginger citrus syrup, lime juice, and fresh apple slices. The bar will also offer an interactive highball menu that allows guests to pick their own spirits and mixer.

The raw bar offers a variety of fresh seafood with all-day specials that include $1 oysters, $2 Key West pink shrimp, and $4 Florida stone crabs.

"As Miami Beach locals who have lived here for generations, Lincoln Road holds a special place in our hearts,” Mele says. "Enjoying a cocktail at Miami’s Vice will bring guests back to the days where South Beach was home to artists and creatives, there was music in the streets and you could buy a drink at a reasonable price.”

Miami’s Vice Canteen. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Wednesday through Sunday noon to midnight.