National Tequila Day 2020: Miami's Top To-Go Cocktails for Celebrating at Home

Ready your shot glass, lime, and salt: This Friday, July 24, is National Tequila Day.
We South Floridians love our tequila, whether it comes in a salt-rimmed margarita or a hearty shooter. But as bars remain shuttered, many will observe the agave-fueled holiday at home, socially distanced from our fellow tequila enthusiasts. But do not fret, friends, many local restaurants and bars are offering cocktails to-go to help us toast the gods of tequila.
From spicy margs festooned with Tajín to a zesty chai-infused tequila blend, here, listed in alphabetical order, are Miami's top to-go cocktails to celebrate National Tequila Day.
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com/brickell
American Social’s Family Style Margarita Kit ($35) is the perfect alternative to bellying up to the bar. Each kit includes all the necessary elements for a traditional batch of margaritas and serves around four drinks. Pair it with Taco Fiesta pack ($35), for an epic Mexican night in. To order, call the restaurant directly.
Bakan2801 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.com
If authentic Mexican flavors are what you crave, sip one of Bakan's many tequila-forward cocktails. Options include the Quiero Verde ($14), a verdant concoction made with tequila, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, triple sec, homemade simple syrup, and cilantro; the Mango Petacón ($16), a refreshing marriage of mango and tequila with triple sec, mint, brown sugar and lime; or, for the traditionalist, the basic Bakan Clasica ($14). Call to place an order for pickup.
Bar Nancy2007 SW Eighth St., Miami
nancy305.com
Dive headfirst into one of Bar Nancy's nautical-themed tequila creations. In addition to spicy margaritas, Nancy offers the Smile You Son of a Bitch: a signature blend of Don Julio, Casa Noble, and Blue Nectar tequilas, mango, blackberry, and lime. Batched cocktails are available by the 750-milliliter bottle for $75.
Coyo Taco2300 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-573-8228
coyo-taco.com
Local taco mainstay Coyo honors its favorite agave spirit with all-day drink specials. A $5 Coyo margarita or $7 frozen Red Bull margarita is sure to beat the summer heat. Gallon jugs are available for $40, half-gallon bottles for $25. Orders may be placed online.
Monty's2550 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami
305-856-3992
montysrawbar.com
While there's no comparison to Monty's bayside views, you can still get your Monty's fix at home with to-go frozen margaritas, available in mango, strawberry, and lime flavors and priced at $6 during happy hour and $10 thereafter. Margarita kits are available for purchase and include one bottle of house tequila, agave syrup, and lime juice ($45). Orders may be placed online or by phone.
Spanglish2808 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-509-4846
spanglismiami.com
Head to Spanglish in Wynwood to sate your tequila desires with a Chai-Kwando. The limited-edition potion combines chai-infused tequila, a hibiscus-lime reduction, lime, and spiced salt. On offer through July 26, a Tequila Day combo includes two Cali shrimp or chicken tacos and two chai cocktails, for $25; or go all-in with a 34-ounce pre-batched bottle for $55. Orders may be placed online or by phone.
Taquiza7450 Ocean Terr., Miami Beach
786-588-4755
taquizatacos.com
For free tequila shots, get over to Taquiza. With the purchase of any of their five margs; classic, frozen, skinny, spicy, or passion fruit, patrons and to-go orders will receive a free Tequila shot with every margarita. Tack on a Taquiza taco kit ($60) which feeds four, to complete the festivities.
