Miami's Top Influencers Dish Their Favorite Hidden Gem Restaurants in Miami

Although these food influencers may be known for showing off extravagant meals full of flashy, black truffle-covered pizzas or French fries, cheese pulls from loaded sandwiches, viral desserts oozing piled high with toppings and whipped cream, or lavish brunch spreads to score some "yolk porn" content, there is one thing they all have in common — a deep love for the smaller spots that you can only find in the 305.
Below, in alphabetical order, six Miami food influencers and content creators reveal their favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Miami that they truly love to eat at.
Dana Rozansky of @Miami_FoodPornMeet Dana Rozansky, founder of Miami Food Porn, a drool-worthy visual platform that showcases delicious food across Miami and beyond. Reaching an audience of half a million across social media, Miami Food Porn has been recognized by media outlets, including CNN and the Food Network. Rozansky's goal is to highlight the best culinary experiences in the 305 and around the world through engaging visuals and a lighthearted approach, never shying away from a sharp play on words or cheesy pun.
Social Media Accounts:
Instagram: @Miami_foodporn
TikTok: @Miami_foodporn
Pinecrest Wayside Market (10070 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest): "The Fruit Stand" is the place to snag fresh, colorful produce, score a homemade juice or smoothie, or stock up on sweet and salty treats. The faces behind the counter are the same ones you've been seeing since your afterschool days. Talk about a gem.
Piononos (328 Crandon Blvd., # 217, Key Biscayne): This unassuming spot on Key Biscayne offers lots of delicious sweets, but it's really all about the pavlova. Always a crowd pleaser.
Robert Is Here Fruit Stand (19200 SW 344th St., Homestead): If you don't stop at Robert Is Here on your way to the Keys, you're doing it wrong. Best known for its iconic milkshakes, with unexpected flavor combinations like strawberry-key lime, but also fun surprises like a full-blown farm out back.
Shorty's BBQ (9200 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami): Trendier barbecue spots have popped up on the scene, but Shorty's is the OG. For more than 70 years, South Miami locals have been flocking to this iconic spot for the ultimate comfort food: ribs and curly fries, of course.
A.C.'s Icees (2470 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami): For more than 40 years, A.C.'s frosted lemonade has brought smiles and brain freezes that beat the Miami heat. It may be a household name to many, but this iconic truck still qualifies as a hidden gem.
Frankie's Pizza (9118 Bird Rd., Miami): Before square pizza was "a thing," there was Frankie's. Conveniently located next to Bird Bowl, this spot has been serving cheesy goodness since 1955. The best part? They give you a slice on top of your to-go box so you can dive in on the drive home.
George Arango of @Mr.Eats305Meet George Arango, founder of Mr. Eats 305 and proud Miamian. "Picking only a handful of some of my favorite hidden gems is not easy for me," Arango says. "Before giving my list I want to list some honorable mentions: Caribbean Delite; Jamaican Kitchen; B&M Market; and Pack Supermarket. If you haven’t been there yet, I would add them to your list."
Social Media Accounts:
Instagram: @MrEats305
TikTok: @MrEats305
Website: mreats305.com
Tinta y Cafe (9840 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores): My wife says she could eat here every day for the rest of her life and be happy. Sandwiches, salads, daily soups, plus incredible pastries and coffee — I know what she means.
Babes Meat & Counter (9216 SW 156th St., Miami): If you're a sandwich lover, stop everything you're doing and go to Babe's. You will go for their cheeseburger and keep coming back for their meats and other items.
Don Maguey Mexican Restaurant (4747 W. Flagler St., Miami): Finding authentic cuisine is never easy in Miami. For traditional Mexican food, my favorite is Don Maguey — they get their mole, tortillas, chocolate, and more from Oaxaca. Driving to Homestead is no longer necessary once you've gone here.
Kon Chau Chinese Restaurant (8376 SW 40th St., Miami): I love over-ordering dumplings to-go from Kon Chau and putting on a movie at home.
Keg South Pinecrest (10417 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami): Like stepping into a time machine to a simpler time. The food is nothing fancy: burger, fries, some wings, and cold beer. Hard to beat this food in this atmosphere.
Ivette Lopez of @IvieTheFoodieIvette Lopez is a Miami local who loves to turn people on to new restaurants and things to do in South Florida and beyond. In 2021, after constantly posting about restaurants on her personal Instagram, she decided it was time to make a dedicated foodie page and @IvieTheFoodie was born. She says narrowing down a list of hidden gems was a challenge because there are so many candidates. We persuaded her to narrow it down to six she's "currently obsessed with."
Social Media Accounts:
Instagram: @IvieTheFoodie
TikTok: @IvieTheFoodie
Mamma Dora's Pizzeria (8016 SW 81st Dr., Miami): Good Detroit-style pizza is hard to come by in Miami, but Mamma Dora's is changing that. Their pies are huge and well-priced. And you have to try their freshly baked cookies!
Subby's (7370 SW 57th Ave., Miami): I've always been pro-Pub Subs, but Subby’s changed that for me. Their Wagyu chopped cheese with Josh’s Premium Meats is off the chain.
Sushi2mee (11865 SW 26th St., c26, Miami): This spot will forever be special to me because I had my first date with my boyfriend here. It’s a little hole in the wall, but the service, sushi, and prices are always on point.
Vegan Cuban Cuisine (9640 SW 72nd St, Miami): I love how they did the unthinkable and made vegan Cuban food. As a Cuban American, I can confirm the food from here tastes just like how my abuelita makes it at home.
Milky Ways Cereal Bar (17013 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay): Here you can turn any cereal into a soft-serve or milkshake. I always get their "305 Shake," made with coffee and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or anything with their s’mores cereal.
Good Chef (113 SW 107th Ave., Miami; and 11459 SW 40th St., Miami): My go-to spot when I’m craving Asian food like honey-garlic chicken or udon noodles. I love how cozy both of their locations are.
Josiah Cafiero of @JosiahEatsMeet Josiah Cafiero, a food-content creator with an interest in international cuisine across South Florida. Since creating Josiah Eats in June 2020, he has amassed a following that exceeds 500,000 across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.
Social Media Accounts:
Instagram: @JosiahEats
TikTok: @JosiahEats
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant (19934 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens): The only Ethiopian restaurant in Miami, and it’s amazing. My go-to orders are the doro wor, kitfo, and shiro.
Farofa Taste of Brazil (14691 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach): Counter-service Brazilian restaurant specializing in grilled meats. It's great quality, affordable, and, most importantly, it's delicious.
Dumpling King (237 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach; and 2064 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines): Dumpling King has become quite popular, and rightfully so! Get the soup dumplings and braised pork rice.
Blind Tiger Experience (18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura): A hidden sushi bar inside Reunion Kitchen Bar that's good for special occasions and date nights.
Yvrance Take-Out & Catering (715 NW 119th St., North Miami): My favorite place for Haitian food. Yvrance does a great job, and her stew goat is incredible. Make sure to say hi to her.
Zaika Indian Cuisine (2176 NE 123rd St., North Miami): My favorite Indian restaurant. If you want something a little different, get the tandoori momos, mango curry, and goat biryani.
Kevin Escalera of @SnackEatingSnacksKevin Escalera is a Miami native with a taste for adventure in food and travel. He started his account two years ago with an intuitively graspable handle, @SnackEatingSnackss, reviewing unique snacks from all over. He has since broadened his reach to include unique food events, reviews of local restaurants, and tips on where to eat in cities around the world.
Social Media Accounts:
Instagram: @SnackEatingSnackss
TikTok: @SnackEatingSnacks
YouTube: @SnackEatingSnacks
Chèvre (1295 Coral Way, Ste. 1, Miami): A cheese shop that started making sandwiches not long ago. They use high-quality ingredients to make sandwiches that transport you to Europe. It's a new find, but it's already one of my favorites.
La Natural (7289 NW Second Ave., Miami): The burrata pizza defies pizza convention. It looks like a Neapolitan pizza, which is usually floppy, but La Natural's retains a crisp. It's pizza magic. I could eat two of these by myself.
Mojito Grill (7318 SW 57th Ave., South Miami): I grew up eating at Mojito Grill, and it takes me back every time. Most people get the pan con pollo or the pan con bistec. Both are great, but the Cuban wrap is my go-to. (Also, they have some sneaky-delicious croquetas.)
Ojo De Aqua (851 S. Miami Ave., Miami): I thought açai bowls were overrated until I tried this one. It's semi-tart but comes topped with honey and fresh, seasonal tropical fruits. Hard to beat on a weekend morning. The chilaquiles are fantastic, too.
Tâm Tâm (99 NW First St., Miami): Another recent discovery. You can't go wrong here, but definitely order the sticky chicken wings — they're extra crisp, with that sweet-and-sour flavor that only Vietnamese food has.
Off Site Nano Brewery (8250 NE Second Ave., Miami): A neighborhood gem you wish was in your neighborhood. It's a nanobrewery, but the elevated bar food is what has me going all the way to Little River. My go-tos are the cheesesteak, fried chicken sandwich, and Cuban sandwich.
Rachel Samson of @StickAForkInMeGrowing up in Chicago, Rachel Samson picked up a passion for travel via family trips across the United States. After college in Boston, she spent time in the NYC area before settling in Miami for a career in construction management. The transition to influencer marketing felt natural after years of being the one who gave out travel tips and restaurant recommendations. Add her dedication to taking the perfect photo, and @StickAForkInMe was born. Having amassed more than 2 million followers across social channels, Rachel looks forward to whatever comes next in today's evolving marketing world.
Social Media Accounts:
Instagram: @StickAForkInMe
TikTok: @SitckAForkInMe
Mary's Coin Laundry (Mary's Cafe) (2542 SW 27th Ave., Miami): Literally a laundromat with a window where you can buy Cuban sandwiches and treats at a reasonable cost. While it seems like a fun novelty, the sandwiches are authentic and absolutely delicious.
Jaguar Sun (230 NE Fourth St., Miami): I've dropped by for a drink here many a time, but only last week did I have a chance to sit down for a full meal. I've been hearing about the pillowy Parker House rolls and fresh pasta for years, and they did not disappoint.
Dumpling King (237 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach; and 2064 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines): They nail the soup dumplings time and time again to make the drive worthwhile. Tasty, affordable food and a no-frills atmosphere that's great for a group.
Dos Croquetas (1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 10505 SW 40th St., Miami; and 7287 NW 78th Terr., Medley): They might be known for their croquetas, but I recently tried the desserts and have been craving their cookie-butter milkshake ever since. I'm a fan of the dessert croquetas as well.
Old Greg's Pizza (3620 NE Second Ave., Miami): They're no longer hidden. But they are lovingly run by the owners, who put exceptional care into procuring fresh local ingredients and introducing new menu items weekly.
Michael's Genuine (130 NE 40th St., Miami): A long-standing go-to, but the menu is still rotational, seasonal, and local. The outdoor courtyard and occasional live music make for a perfect Design District shopping break.
Crust (668 NW Fifth St., Miami): Serving up Italian comfort food with a swanky vibe on the Miami River. Portions are huge, and they've never disappointed my cravings. Spotlight on the chicken parm and garlic knots.