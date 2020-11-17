The Ten Best Happy Hours in Miami

Everyone loves happy hour, the time of day when work ends and you get to hang with friends over cheap drinks and snacks. But, like most things in life, not all happy hours are created equal — especially amid our current pandemic precautions.

While most bars and restaurants offer at least some sort of drink special for those twilight hours between the end-of-work whistle and suppertime, some spots just do it better. They are the bars and restaurants that manage to take their specials to the extreme, offering great grub and premium booze at a perfect price.

Here are the ten Miami restaurants and bars that give the most bang for your happy-hour buck.

EXPAND The Ariete happy hour offers $8 signature cocktails Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Photo by Brustman Carrino PR for Ariete

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

arietemiami.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-640-5862



One of Coconut Grove’s most beloved dining gems also doubles as one of the neighborhood’s Happy Hour mainstays. Offered Monday to Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., happy hour specials include $8 select signature cocktails like the Chug’s Old Fashioned; Old Cuban; Paloma; and Clockwork Orange. Imbibers can also enjoy $8 wines-by-the-glass and $6 select beer. Tantalizing happy hour snacks range from $6 to 12 and include a classic frita, cheese plate, tuna conserva, and crispy majua with yuzu aioli.

EXPAND The Beaker & Gray happy hour ranges from $5 to $7 a drink. Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-2637

beakerandgray.com 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-699-2637



Beak & Gray offers a wide variety of premium beer, wine, and cocktails at this lively Wynwood spot, making it one of the better happy-hour deals in Miami. The drink menu, available Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., includes $7 Moscow mules with Stolichnaya gold, a daiquiri with Flor de Caña four-year, an Old Forrester old-fashioned, a margarita with Maestro Dobel, and a proper Beefeater Tom Collins. A recent addition of canned cocktails are also available for $5 apiece and include Five Drinks-branded Moscow mules, margaritas, and mojitos. Don't miss the Jelly Belly Punch, a $7 steal with its combination of premium spirits, fresh pineapple and strawberry juices, and a touch of spice.

EXPAND The Bar in Coral Gables has a varied selection of happy hours beverages available every day from 5 to 7 p.m. The Bar Coral Gables

The Bar 172 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

305-442-2730

instagram.com/thebargables 172 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables305-442-2730



This simply named bar in the heart of Coral Gables offers a simple happy-hour deal. Saturday through Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., domestic bottled beers (Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Light) cost $3, and select cocktails are two-for-one. In addition, all drafts are $1 off, and pitchers are $2 off. Get a little liquid courage during Tuesday's karaoke night by indulging in $3 shots of Fireball, Cuervo Gold, and kamikazes or $2.50 Miller High Life from 10 p.m. till close. On Fridays, ladies drink free well cocktails and Yuengling drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

EXPAND The happy hour at Doraku is legendary for its multitude of daily food and drink deals. Doraku

Doraku 1104 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-695-8383

dorakusushi.com 1104 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach305-695-8383



A Miami Beach standard-bearer of happy-hour specials, Doraku continues to show us the way to happy-hour heaven. Every day from 5 to 7 p.m. beachgoers, condo dwellers, and deal seekers flock for this super deal. Pair $4 food like edamame, crispy pig ears, kurobuta sausage, and salmon harami with $4 house draft; $5 house wine; and $6 sangria, margaritas, sake bombs, and lychee martinis. You can also order shots of Kettle One, Don Julio, and Crown Royale for $7 or order from a selection of $8 mules.

EXPAND Miranda Kruse

Kush Coconut Grove 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-456-5723

kushcoconutgrove.com 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove305-456-5723



If you like sustainable seafood paired with eclectic cocktails, ciders, and meads you can find it all at Kush Coconut Grove, where a constant rotation of each is featured on tap as well as a collection of Belgian-style bottles and a reserve list of ciders and meads. For happy hour, available Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy specials like the Return Of The Moose Juice, ($5); Shot And A Beer that gets you Old Grand Dad and a Miller High Life ($5); Purple Drank, with Ford’s gin and Giffards Violette; or BOGO offers on select drafts and wine. You’ll also get $2 off specialty cocktails, such as the F The Patriots 1972 cocktail, a combination of Cruzan rum, Curacao, and lime. If you're looking for a good deal on food, too, add select appetizers for $5 each including three-for-$5 oysters.

EXPAND Miami's Vice Canteen offers a happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at The Lincoln Eatery. Knock Out Hospitality Group

Miami's Vice Canteen 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach

thelincolneatery.com 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach



The Lincoln Eatery's bar promises to immerse guests in 1980s South Beach kitsch, paired nicely with some stellar food and drink deals. Miami's Vice Cateen aims to deliver the good ole' days via plenty of nostalgia-themed cocktails and lite bites. During a daily happy hour offered Wednesday through Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m., Miami’s Vice offers $7 select cocktails, $5 wines, and $3 beers. That means you can order everything from a classic mojito to the "Miami Vice," a cross between a strawberry daiquiri and a piña colada; El Perucho, a mixture of Guebranta pisco, fresh kiwi, white grapes, citrus syrup, and lime juice; and the Java Punch, made with green apple-infused vodka, cilantro-ginger citrus syrup, lime juice, and fresh apple slices. If you're hungry, an all-day food menu presents an outrageously affordable raw bar with a variety of fresh seafood from $1 oysters and $2 Key West pink shrimp to $4 Florida stone crab claws.

EXPAND Brustman Carrino PR

Reunion Kitchen & Bar 18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

305-931-7401

reunionkb.com 18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura305-931-7401



This tapas-style restaurant in Aventura celebrates a weekday happy hour. Available at the bar and patio only from 3 to 7 p.m., enjoy a wide variety of specials that cover everything from small plates to stellar drinks. That includes $3 Narragansett lager and house sparkling wine best paired with $3 falafel tandoori single tacos. Or, opt for a $7 blueberry basil spritz and red/white house wines that go perfectly with $7 patatas bravas, tequeños, and single wagyu sliders. Feeling fancy? Try the $9 classic margarita or mojitos, gin and tonic, Old Fashioned, or mezcal caipirinha, paired with $9 shiitake truffle oil quesadillas, saganaki, or al ajillo portobello.

EXPAND The R House happy hour offers insanely priced eats paired with affordable deals on mojitos, sangria, wine, and beer. Photo by @foodshootsdan

R House 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami305-576-0201



Situated in the heart of Wynwood Arts District, R House is a contemporary restaurant and bar best known for its soulful menu and bustling weekend brunch scene. But don't let that detour you from partaking in its weekday happy hour. Available from 4 to 6:30 p.m Wednesday through Friday, guests can sample a wide variety of the restaurant's bold, Latin-inspired bites and libations for a fraction of the price. To eat, highlights include $5 bites like mozzarella croquetas with roasted jalapeño and spicy aioli; sweet chili wings topped with scallions and sesame seeds; and toston de lechon asado with roasted pineapple and mojo verde. Just don't miss the $7 hora feliz Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted mojo pork, serrano ham, pickles, mustard, and swiss cheese on Zak The Baker bread paired best with the $6 house mojito, $5 white wine sangria, or $5 Sycamore Lane pinot grigio or cabernet sauvignon. Beer lovers can score a $5 Estrella Damm Spanish lager or a $6 Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen.

EXPAND The Rusty Pelican happy hour includes food and drink specials available Monday through Thursday. The Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne305-361-3818



We know, we know. You go to the Rusty Pelican for Mother's Day and birthdays, but why, oh why, don't you take advantage of its amazing weekday happy hour? Every Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the lounge at the Pelican offers some of the best deals in Miami — with arguably the best view in South Florida. Sip $5 beers, $6 well drinks, and $7 house wines and specialty cocktails (including the restaurant's own Bay Blossom, classic martini, Old Fashioned, margarita, and Chateau Souverain wines). Eye the boats sailing in Biscayne Bay while you chow down on half-priced select dishes like fried calamari, crab cakes, seasonal oysters, and Rusty fries ($6 to $8).

EXPAND The Daiquiri Royale from Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar Photo by @rmstudiocorp

Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-642-8989

salaorestaurant.com 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami305-642-8989



This Cuban-American restaurant nestled in the heart of Calle Ocho isn't just for tourists. The happy hour makes it a great respite for locals, too. Offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., imbibers can order $8.50 classic cocktails and Sala’o Originals; $7 select wines by the glass; and $5 beer while enjoying live music. Sala’o well-known table-side gin and tonics are also available for $10 each. Even better: all guests can enjoy complimentary small bites with the purchase of a drink from the pinchos de pollo and brie croquetas to pickled watermelon rind and house-made potato chips. Also available for purchase are $1.50 oysters on the half shell; $6 conch fritters; and $7 picadito de lomo. On Fridays, ladies can enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine served with a house-made fruit mixer.