Six Seasonal Beers to Celebrate Fall in Miami

Aside from cooler temps and a little less sweating, the best part of bidding farewell to summer might be all the seasonally inspired fare.
This time of year, South Florida brewers show they're ready for fall with a plethora of malty brews that begin to flow from the taps. Even if the Miami heat hasn't exactly cooled to sweater weather, we’re still willing to pour a pint and pretend.
From ales with pumpkin and nutmeg to more subtle takes on seasonal flavors, there are plenty of locally crafted suds that are the liquid equivalent of cozy autumn vibes.
Here, listed in alphabetical order, are six fun fall brews to try before the season ends:
Born & Raised from Veza Sur Brewing Co.55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com
Heading out to watch the game this Sunday? There's a beer for that: Veza Sur's new "Born & Raised" blonde ale. A collaboration beer with the Miami Dolphins, the blonde ale is available for a limited time at the stadium and at your local supermarkets, restaurants, bars, and — of course — the Wynwood-based brewery.
La Tóxica from Spanish Marie Brewery14251 SW 120th St., Miami
305-456-5490
spanishmariebrewery.com
Known for its brightly hued, super sour fruited brews, Spanish Marie Brewery never disappoints when it comes to seasonal surprises. This month, the brewers channeled fall flavors with "La Tóxica," a vibrant, green ale conditioned with green apples. Available on draft or in cans to go.
Lordy Gourdy from LauderAle Brewery & Taproom3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-653-9711
lauderale.co
Nothing says autumn quite like a yam beer, and LauderAle's seasonal return of "Lordy Gourdy" screams fall in a glass. The burnt orange-hued brew explodes with flavors of pumpkin pie spices like clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg rounded out with the sweet touch of graham cracker and the aroma of baked bread, making it the perfect pumpkin pint to ring in the season.
Maibock from Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-425-9266
est33.us
Get your beer mug ready to toast with Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen's new selection of seasonal beer specials. This month, the brewery is adding three exclusive beers — with flights of all three available for $14 or a tower experience for $35 that includes three-liter mugs of each — to its fall menu. They include a Festbier, a lightly hopped and spicy Bavarian lager; a Racuhbeer, a smokey amber lager; and a Maibock, a strong golden lager known for its refreshing blend of malted barley and noble hops.
Pumpkin Spice Latte from 3 Sons Brewing Co.236 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach
954-601-3833
3sonsbrewingco.com
You can be a basic coffee lover and beer lover at the same time with 3 Sons Brewing Co.'s return of its seasonal PSL-inspired brew. The brewery's take on the pumpkin spice latte is on draft now — an ale loaded with a flavorful combination of coffee, pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg that pours a beautiful golden amber hue.
Sweet Potato Casserole from Funky Buddha Brewery1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park
954-440-0046
funkybuddhabrewery.com
There are plenty of Funky Buddha beers that channel cold weather vibes, and who are we to choose which is best? Whether it's the "Saint Toddy," a hot toddy-inspired, barrel-aged Tripel (it can even be served warm) or the "Blueberry Cobbler" sour fruit ale, there are enough options to keep your fridge full of fall-themed brews. Of course, nothing says it's almost November quite like Funky Buddha's longtime spiced ale, the "Sweet Potato Casserole." Part of the brewery's Artful Funk series, it's a mashup of gooey marshmallow, fall spices, and sweet potato in a bottle. Available on draft and in a four pack of 12-ounce bottles to go.