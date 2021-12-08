Support Us

Cafe La Trova Named One of the World's 50 Best Bars 2021

December 8, 2021 9:00AM

Cafe La Trova was chosen as one of the World's 50 Best Bars 2021.
Cafe La Trova was chosen as one of the World's 50 Best Bars 2021. Photo by Adam Delgiudice
In a ceremony in London Tuesday night, Cafe La Trova was named one of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2021.

Cafe La Trova jumped from 70th place in 2020 to the number 28 spot in 2021. The Calle Ocho restaurant is a collaboration between James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, cantinero Julio Cabrera, and restaurateur David Martinez.

The World's 50 Best Bars lauded La Trova for its cantinero style of bartending, which pays tribute to the classic bars of Cuba like the Hotel Nacional.

Since opening in 2019, Cafe La Trova has received consistent plaudits for its cocktail program, including "Best American Bar Team" honors at the Spirited Awards at last year's annual Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. New Times has singled out the bar in numerous "Best of Miami" issues and in every edition of its 100 Best Miami Bars issue.

Cabrera and his family, along with most of the Cafe La Trova team (including Bernstein and Martinez) traveled to London to accept the award.

In a Facebook post, Cabrera thanked both staff and patrons of La Trova for the honor:
We’re honored and humbled for this, but we take it. Lots of years of hard work to make our dreams come true, and this is a huge accomplishment. Thank you all, our staff, our guests and our peers in Miami. This is for you all.
Another New Times Top 100 perennial, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, placed number 89 this year. (Although the list is called the World's 50 Best Bars, there are 100 winners.) London's Connaught Bar took top honors as the world's best.

The first Miami bar to be recognized as one of the World's 50 Best was Broken Shaker, which ranked number 22 in 2014.

The World's 50 Best Bars list is a coveted honor because the award is bestowed by one's professional peers. Each year, 600 industry pros around the globe vote for the seven best bars they have experienced during the previous year and a half, listing them in preferential order. Owing to the pandemic, the usual rule — in which three votes would be for bars outside a voter's home country — was suspended. Voters remain anonymous and ballots are tallied by Deloitte.


Bars cannot apply to be on the list and every bar in the world is eligible — there are no criteria other than that they're currently open and that they offer a stellar experience. 
