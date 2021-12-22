Support Us

Six Festive Local Beers to Sip This Winter

December 22, 2021 9:00AM

Inspired by the traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage, Coqui-To is an imperial milk stout.
Photo by Paula Echevarria
What better way to celebrate the holiday season — whether your holiday of choice is Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or Festivus — than with a winter-themed beer?

This year, Miami breweries are stepping up their sweater-weather game by unleashing some of their biggest, boldest brews of the season. While it's always stout season in South Florida, these beers are often suited for sipping when temperatures dip down to the (c'mon, it's Miami after all) low 70s.

Whether it's a winter warmer or eggnog-inspired stout, there's something for everyone to sip and be merry. The beers below are listed alphabetically by name.
MIA Beer Company has released its seasonal beer lineup including Bad Santa winter ale.
MIA Beer Company has released its seasonal beer lineup including Bad Santa winter ale.
Photo courtesy of MIA Beer Company

Bad Santa Winter Ale at MIA Beer Company

10400 NW 33rd St., Doral
786-801-1721
mia.beer

Like any good winter warmer, this 9.5% strong ale packs a gut-warming punch. This bold beer begins with roasted and pale malts hopped generously with a zesty blend of Colombu, Tomahawk, and Zeus hops and spiced with a touch of cinnamon and orange peel for an especially festive brew. Find it on draft at the brewery's Doral taproom.
Veza Sur has brought back its Coquito Loquito shots for winter in South Florida.
Veza Sur has brought back its Coquito Loquito shots for winter in South Florida.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Coquito Loquito Shots at Veza Sur

55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com

Noche Buena is right around the corner, and so — of course — is Veza Sur's "Coquito Loquito". A fragrant and festive drink with aromas of cinnamon and vanilla, each shot is prepared using a mix of the brewery's house-made coquito and seasonal Horchata Cream Ale, and topped off with a flan-flavored dulce de leche foam.
Wynwood Brewing Company is selling bottles and pours of its Coqui-To stout this month available at the Wynwood taproom.
Wynwood Brewing Company is selling bottles and pours of its Coqui-To stout this month available at the Wynwood taproom.
Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company

Coqui-To at Wynwood Brewing Company

565 NW 24th St., Miami
833-996-9663
wynwoodbrewing.com
Sip your way through this holiday season with Wynwood Brewing Company's festive "Coqui-To" stout. With a unique twist on the classic Puerto Rican eggnog, coquito, the brewery pays homage to its founders' heritage by pairing the flavors of this classic beverage — clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and coconut — with an imperial milk stout aged in rum barrels. This seasonal specialty is currently available for sale online with pickup at the Miami taproom. A gift set gets you a single 22-ounce bottle with a custom glass.
Unseen Creatures has two holiday-themed brews available at their Miami taproom.
Unseen Creatures has two holiday-themed brews available at their Miami taproom.
Photo courtesy of Unseen Creatures

Grateful and Thankful at Unseen Creatures Blending & Brewing

4178 SW 74th Ct, Miami
786-332-2903
unseencreatures.com

End the year on a rich and decadent note with these two 13.8% ABV imperial stouts from Unseen Creatures. "Grateful" was conditioned on banana, marshmallow, and vanilla bean while "Thankful" offers toasty, winter-themed flavors of roasted pecan, cinnamon, and vanilla bean.⁠
The annual release of Last Snow is happening now at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park.
The annual release of Last Snow is happening now at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park.
Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

Last Snow at Funky Buddha Brewery

1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park
954-440-0046
funkybuddhabrewery.com

It may never snow in South Florida, but that doesn't stop the annual rollout of Funky Buddha's favorite wintertime release, "Last Snow". This rich, creamy porter — flavored with fresh-roasted coffee and coconut — is made to give you that winter wonderland feeling no matter what the temperature is outside. Find six-packs in the taproom and on store shelves this month while supplies last.
It's always stout season in South Florida thanks to breweries like J. Wakefield.
It's always stout season in South Florida thanks to breweries like J. Wakefield.
Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

Thiccc at J. Wakefield Brewing

120 NW 24th St., Miami
786-254-7779
jwakefieldbrewing.com

It's always stout season in South Florida, where barrel-aged beers are part of everyone's regular release schedule. But none more so than J. Wakefield Brewing, where these beers become especially indulgent. This year's batch of "Thiccc" — a bourbon barrel-aged beer rested on caramel, cacao nibs, pretzels, peanuts, and vanilla — is no different. The aptly-named brew offers a thick and viscous mouthfeel that is sure to keep you feeling warm and cozy through the holiday season. Not festive enough for you? This week, a super limited bottle release will drop just in time for Christmas. Coquito, an imperial stout aged in Dominican rum barrels for 24 months, is flavored with 15 pounds of coconut per barrel along with cassia, nutmeg, and vanilla. Two additional flavors include a Mostra Coffee and pistachio version. Find all four at the Wynwood taproom for a limited time.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
