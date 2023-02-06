Where to Watch Super Bowl LVII in Miami

What better to celebrate one of the biggest sporting events of the year — especially if you're a Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles fan — than with discounted beer buckets, chicken wings, and all-you-can-eat buffets?
Here are our picks for the top spots hosting the best (and most deal-worthy) Super Bowl LVII watch parties in Miami.
Arkadia Grill4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4636
fontainebleau.com/dining/arkadia-grill If you're in Miami Beach, head to the Fontainebleau’s iconic Arkadia Grill for Super Bowl Sunday. Guests can surround themselves with traditional game day eats like pizza, burgers, nachos, and wings paired with drink specials that include 32-ounce beer tubes for $40 and 100-ounce beer tubes for $85. With TVs throughout the restaurant, viewers can enjoy the game from any seat in the house.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.comBrickell’s neighborhood bar, Batch Gastropub, is ready to help you root for your favorite team during Super Bowl LVII. Football fans can watch the showdown on 15 TVs and three projectors located throughout the venue. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, guests can keep their thirst at ease with $5 Bud Light drafts, $5 Barn Burner shots, and five-for-$25, mix-and-match 16-ounce beer buckets. If you're hungry, the menu offers classic bar snacks and favorites from Buffalo chicken nachos and pulled pork egg rolls to the restaurant's famous chicken wings.
Bayshore Club3391 Pan American Dr., Miami
305-921-0571
bayshoreclubmiami.com If being outdoors for Super Bowl XVII is in your plans, head to Bayshore Club. The restaurant has partnered with Tito’s vodka to offer the ultimate game day experience starting at 6 p.m., complete with lawn games like corn hole, lawn chairs, free samples, two mobile bars, and a designated tailgate area. Rent a cabana for up to nine guests (Fees begin at $1,600 for cabana fees and bottle service.) Bayshore Club will also offer its regular menu for guests in the dining room.
B Ocean Resort1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-564-1000
boceanresort.com The B Ocean Resort might not be top of your game day watch list, but this year the venue is offering its take on the ultimate Super Bowl party for the nation's biggest football game of the season. From 4 to 11 p.m., fans can cheer on their favorite team while watching from a giant LED screen while indulging in drink specials, live music, a special halftime activation, and an "all you can eat" buffet. For $85 per person, the endless buffet will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. It will feature an assortment of small bites, including guacamole, "angry" chicken wings, chicken quesadillas, Korean barbecue baby back ribs, grilled skirt steak tacos, Kobe beef sliders, steak fries, and a variety of assorted desserts. In addition to tasty bites, the resort will sell buckets of beer and canned cocktails. Guests can purchase tickets here.
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaMultiple locations
bodegataqueria.comFor Super Bowl LVII, pair tacos and tequila with football at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, where all locations (including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, South Beach, and West Palm Beach) will host watch parties with all-day drink specials like $7 cocktails and draft beer as well as $25 pitchers for draft beer, classic or pomegranate margaritas, and five for $25 mix-and-match buckets on any beers or hard seltzer. The restaurant will also offer $1 wings (flavors including sweet chili chipotle sauce, jalapeño, and cilantro served with adobo ranch) starting at 5:30 p.m. and are available until the game ends.
Bottled Blonde Miami2838 NW Second Ave., Miami
802-535-7911
bottledblondepizzeria.com With 49 HDTVs, two 24-foot projector walls, two 15-foot LED walls, and large premium booths and tables, Bottled Blonde in Wynwood offers an ideal game-watching experience. The celebrated sports bar presents fans with an atmosphere like no other, filled with high energy, late-night revelry, and a brand-new platter available only during the game. The Big Game Super Platter ($100) serves four, including Asian-style sticky ribs, wings, and fries. After the big game, guests can keep the party going at Bottled Blonde as it transforms into a lively nightclub with VIP tables and a unique offering of bottle service presentations and sparkler shows. Admission is free. Table reservations are recommended.
Kings Dining & Entertainment8300 NW 36th St., Doral
844-494-9400
kings-de.comKings Dining & Entertainment, located at CityPlace Doral, is hosting its take on a game day watch party with its "SuperBowling" party on Super Bowl Sunday. At 6 p.m., guests can watch the Big Game and enjoy the venue's entertainment offerings, from bowling, billiards, and shuffleboard to air hockey, foosball, and arcade games. In addition to watching the Super Bowl onsite with specials that include half-priced pizza at halftime and $25 buckets of Bud Light. On game day, guests will also have the chance to win a Bud Light cooler and one free pizza every month for a year. Guests can enter by signing up for Kings Dining and Entertainment’s loyalty program (Come Sunday, each purchase of a Bud Light seltzer counts as an extra entry.) The winner will be selected at the start of the fourth quarter, and the winner must be present to accept the prize.
Clevelander1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
877-532-4006
clevelander.com On Super Bowl Sunday, guests can catch all the action with the South Beach hotel's 20-foot LED screen and multiple projectors and TVs, with a party set to go down from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Presale general admission for pool and patio standing room begins at $25 per person.
Pilo’s Tequila Garden158 NW 24th St. Miami
305-706-8226
pilostequilagarden.comPilo’s Tequila Garden is hosting its own "Perreo Bowl Reggaeton" Super Bowl watch party on Sunday. Starting at 6:30 p.m. and taking on its twist of the Super Bowl, Pilo’s invites guests to come and watch the biggest game of the year. During the game, it will also be snowing in the garden to make it feel like you’re in the Alps during Pilo's seasonal pop-up, White Tiger Tavern, the space's après-ski-themed lounge. Afraid you'll miss that bottomless brunch? Pilo's also serves $25 bottomless mimosas until 6 p.m. as part of the game day specials.
Shoma Bazaar9420 NW 41st St., Doral
786-410-4700
shomabazaar.com Spend Super Bowl Sunday at Miami’s favorite food, beverage, and event destination, Shoma Bazaar. Guests can kick off the night with pregame beats from DJ Kenyi from 3 to 6 p.m. while enjoying a cold beer and bites from vendors. Watch the game on the ten-foot outdoor screen or one of the venue's many TVs. On Sunday, Shoma Bazaar will also offer a $50 special (not including taxes or gratuity) that includes a beer bucket of five beers and a $25 gift card that guests can use to purchase food at any of the stalls.
Shots311 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-571-0439
shotsbar.com/miami Shots, shots, shots! You can throw some back during the "Shots Bowl" at Shots in Wynwood, where guests can purchase $5 shots and $10 buckets all night long. To soak up all that liquor, a variety of small bites will make the perfect companion to all your booze, including Colombian hotdogs, quesadillas, and nachos. The game will be shown throughout the venue — five TVs, an outdoor 100-inch LED screen, and a 100-inch projector inside. After the game ends, stay and experience some of Shot’s best nightlife by reserving a private table and VIP bottle service. Book your visit here.
Timpano450 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-462-9119
timpanolasolas.com Feeling fancy? Watch the big game with up to 13 fellow fans and friends high-roller style at Timpano Las Olas, where you and your party can indulge in an exclusive four-course meal starting at $130 per person (Wine and beer packages can be added for an additional $60.) Upon arrival, groups will receive a choice of tableside smoking Old Fashioned or Purple Peacock cocktail and a meat, cheese, and vegetable crudité spread with all the fixings. The "Second Quarter" course consists of shared family-style appetizers: meatball sliders, truffle arancini, and chicken parm croquettes. The show stopper arrives at halftime, with featured entrées served family-style with New York strip; rigatoni with charred tomatoes, Calabrian chilies, and garlic; cavatelli with Italian sausage, rapini, chilies, and pecorino; and smoked whipped potatoes. End it on a sweet note with the "Fourth Quarter" finale when diners receive the restaurant's signature dessert platter.
Wynwood Marketplace2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
wynwood-marketplace.com Experience the Super Bowl during one of the city's largest viewing parties at Wynwood Marketplace. The indoor-outdoor entertainment facility recently hosted 200,000 visitors for its "Watch the Cup" month-long immersive viewing experience. This month, the venue's state-of-the-art entertainment complex — which features more than 30 LED TVs, eight 70-inch screens, and a newly enhanced sound system — is doing it all over again for game day. With ten full-service bars, the viewing party will also offer various game-time food and beverage experiences. The game day viewing event is free and open to the public, but the first 100 guests through the door from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. will receive a complimentary beer. RSVP via Eventbrite here.