Miami's Best Happy Hours With a View

In Miami, there’s no better way to enjoy an alfresco evening in the Magic City than with a glittering skyline or waterway as your backdrop.
Below are the best bars to do exactly that almost any day of the week.
High Tide1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-200-0377
surfcomber.com
Located at the Kimpton Surfcomber, High Tide offers the casual atmosphere of a neighborhood backyard beach party in the heart of South Beach. Just steps from the beach, happy hour imbibers can settle into one of the resort's signature yellow rocking chairs and order from an all-day menu of tacos, wraps, and salads that pair perfectly with a bevy of beachy drinks. A weekday happy hour lets you enjoy $5 beers, $10 select wines, and $10 mojitos and caipirinhas. Happy hour is offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Klaw1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-239-2523
klawrestaurant.com
Klaw has one boast above all others in Edgewater as the neighborhood's first — and only — rooftop bar. Klaw's beverage program marries wine and cocktails with a generous pour of bay views. Having partnered with some of the best wine and champagne houses, Klaw lists more than 200 labels of old and new world wines, with handpicked selections priced at $7 a glass during the weekday happy hour. Likewise, specialty cocktails at the rooftop bar feature one-of-a-kind libations priced at $9 each, including the "mignonette" martini, crafted with mignonette brine, or the "Solstice," Klaw’s signature whiskey sour paired with Kirschwasser, a cherry eau de vie, and blood orange. Happy hour is offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Monty's Raw Bar2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-856-3992
montysrawbar.com
Pair tiki bar vibes, live music, raw bar specialties, and Dinner Key-channel views at Monty's Raw Bar in Coconut Grove. This longstanding waterfront haunt has been the backdrop for dozens of movies, but you're the star of the show during the weekday happy hour when the restaurant features its famous "Pain Removers" for $6 each, along with mojitos, frozen drinks, and select wines. The specials continue with $5 well drinks; $3 domestic drafts; $4 import drafts; and $5 premium and craft beer during happy hour. Happy hour is offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ocean Social4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com
Set within the Eden Roc Hotel, Ocean Social offers uninterrupted views of both sky and sea. The ambiance is best enjoyed during the weekday social hour where you can pair reduced-priced appetizers like tuna tacos and chicken arepas ($8-$12) with $12 pisco sours or blue mai tais and $10 house pinot noir or chardonnay. Happy hour is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Rosa Sky Rooftop115 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-745-7486
rosaskyrooftop.com
Set high above the city in the heart of Brickell, Rosa Sky Rooftop invites guests to dine with panoramic views of the shimmering Miami skyline with handcrafted cocktails and bottomless drink options in hand. Rather than weekday savings, Rosa Sky offers its globally inspired brunch bites alongside bold music and bottomless bubbles, sangrias, and rosés for up to two hours for its "Sunday Soiree." For $50 per person, guests can sip on unlimited champagne like Moet Imperial brut or carafes of sangria including a pinot grigio paired with Calirosa tequila and passion fruit. Pair the libations with Insta-worthy dishes priced between $13-$24 like the "Rosey Cakes," pink pancakes topped with maple macerated strawberry and rosé chantilly, or a classic avocado toast with peppadew-whipped feta, radish, and mint. Happy hour is offered from 2 to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Rusty Pelican3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-361-3818
therustypelican.com
Famous for its sparkling views of the Miami skyline, one of Miami’s most picturesque locations, the Rusty Pelican, strikes the perfect chord between sophistication and glamorous nightlife. With the new bar menu available, guests can enjoy spectacular cocktail creations like the "Miami Mule" and "Art Basil Gin & Tonic," available for $8 apiece. They pair perfectly with half-priced dishes like the calamari, crab cakes, and seasonal oyster on the half shell. Happy hour is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Tigre Miami620 NE 78th St., Miami
305-456-9540
tigre.miami
Located along the city's Little River canal, Argentine restaurant Tigre Miami offers guests a front-row seat to watch the leisurely waterway view with drinks and appetizers for happy hour. Order up $10 sangria; $5 beer including craft picks like Cigar City and Founder's; $8 mai tais; and specialty cocktails like the "Clericot," a combination of Torrontés, banana, pineapple, raspberry, and mint for $10 each. Go on Thursday when the extended happy hour includes live music along with plenty of low-priced libations. Happy hour is offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday.