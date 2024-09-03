Miami's Best Croqueta Spot Opens at Dadeland Mall Food Court

Founded in 1977, the Cuban restaurant founded by the late Raul and Amelia Garcia has been a Miami staple at its original location in Tamiami and later in Kendall.
Now, those who are closer to South Miami, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay no longer have to make the deep trek to Kendale Lakes or Tamiami to get their hands on the famous croquetas — Islas Canarias has just opened an express restaurant called Islas Canarias Cuban Express at the food court inside Dadeland Mall.
According to local food blogger George Arango of Mr. Eats 305, who shared the news in an Instagram Reel, the express restaurant is serving its fan-favorite croquetas, as well as brand new menu items such as bowls, sandwiches, and Cuban burritos.
"This is a game changer," says Arango.
Not only will you find the original croquetas at the express restaurant, but the express spot has launched brand new croquetas, including a kimchi pork croqueta, a gluten-free "OG" croqueta, a buffalo cauliflower croqueta, and a serrano ham croqueta.
Plus, fans of the Cuban burrito will be thrilled to know their favorite burrito filled with Cuban vaca frita, maduros, and rice is just a quick detour on their way to attack the sales at Macy's or Zara.
Now, Jonathan, creator of Islas Canarias Cuban Express and COO of Canarias Foods Corp., is determined to bring the legacy of his family into the next generation with the first of many Islas Canarias Cuban Express locations in Miami, with the first being at Dadeland Mall.
Although this express spot lacks the casual yet elegant ambiance of the flagship restaurant in Tamiami, it definitely carries the same delicious croquetas fans have craved for generations.
Islas Canarias Cuban Express. At Dadeland Mall's dining pavilion (food court), 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; simon.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.