Fall in Love With Miami's Top Autumn-Inspired Cocktails

Fall is here, which means oversized sweaters, chunky scarves, and crisp weather — unless you live in South Florida, where temperatures soar into the 80s well into December.

Instead, Miami denizens cozy up to the bar to get their seasonal fix. Bartenders are shaking up fall cocktails that'll transport you to a picturesque northeastern town where orange leaves blanket the streets.

Say so long to summer's fruity libations and welcome a collection of cocktails rich in cinnamon, coffee, and smoke. From sherry-based concoctions to a spicy old-fashioned, go beyond the pumpkin spice latte and explore South Florida's most creative fall cocktails.

EXPAND Cobb's Robler Photo courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-2637

The Wynwood cocktail destination is shaking up the Cobb's Robler ($13). It marries Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Scotch, walnut, cinnamon, cream sherry, and bitters to create the liquid equivalent of a warm, cozy sweater ($13).

EXPAND The Jailbreak Photo by Adam DelGiudice

Jaguar Sun

230 NE Fourth St., Miami

786-860-2422

Will Thompson and Carey Hynes of Jaguar Sun have created autumnal pleasures such as the Jailbreak ($13). A trifecta of spirits — bourbon, Japanese whisky, and Haitian rum — is served with a dash of coffee. Tequila fans should try the Volcano Rabbit ($12), a spicy mix of their favorite spirt, espresso, cinnamon, and Grand Marnier.

EXPAND Toki Can Photo courtesy of La Estacion

La Estación American Brassiere

550 NW First Ave., Miami

305-521-4837

Inside Central Fare — Virgin MiamiCentral's food hall — La Estación offers the Toki Can ($11). The cocktail blends Japanese whisky, Chambord, fresh blackberries, mint, and a splash of cranberry juice.

EXPAND Mandrake's take on an old-fashioned. Photo courtesy of Mandrake

Mandrake

210 23rd St., Miami Beach

305-397-8036

Head to Mandrake for an Asian riff on a classic cocktail. The Shinshi old-fashioned ($14) — made with Basil Hayden's bourbon, cinnamon syrup, and two dashes of cardamom bitters — comes crowned with a citrus peel and torched cinnamon stick.

EXPAND Stay Woke Photo courtesy of @ChatChow / @mynameisdaniellamia

Matador Room

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

The Stay Woke ($19) at Miami Beach's Matador Room combines Havana Club rum, St. George coffee liqueur, a splash of cold brew, cardamom, toasted peanuts, banana foam, and nutmeg in a glass garnished with house-made chocolate bark.

EXPAND The Old Marley Photo courtesy of Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

786-459-4383

Nestled inside the Stiles Hotel, Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery offers more than 150 rums for the tasting. Sit at the intimate 24-seat bar and try an Old Marley ($14). The hazy concoction fuses Redemption rye whiskey, Appleton Estate Reserve rum, Swedish Punsch liqueur, Rum Rire Jamaican overproof rum, and bitters infused with applewood smoke. One sip will transport you to a cabin in the woods.

EXPAND The Calabaza Smash Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

Swap your coveted pumpkin spice latte for the Calabaza Smash ($15). Toro Toro's signature fall cocktail is shaken with Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup, Tito's vodka, ginger, lime, and cream and served in a glass with a crushed-graham-cracker rim.

EXPAND The Gentleman Photo courtesy of Wolfgang's Steakhouse

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-487-7130

The waterfront Wolfgang's Steakhouse is offering an autumn-inspired cocktail menu. Favorites are the Gentleman and the Antidote. The Gentleman is aptly crafted with Gentleman Jack Bourbon, Amaro Averna, and Calvados and is served in a champagne coupe. The Antidote pays homage to fall via blended Scotch, Lagavulin single-malt Scotch, and a ginger sprig. Drink prices range from $12 to $15.