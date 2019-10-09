 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Will Thompson of Jaguar Sun makes fall cocktails.EXPAND
Will Thompson of Jaguar Sun makes fall cocktails.
Photo by Anthony Nader / 52 Chefs

Fall in Love With Miami's Top Autumn-Inspired Cocktails

Elena Vivas | October 9, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Fall is here, which means oversized sweaters, chunky scarves, and crisp weather — unless you live in South Florida, where temperatures soar into the 80s well into December.

Instead, Miami denizens cozy up to the bar to get their seasonal fix. Bartenders are shaking up fall cocktails that'll transport you to a picturesque northeastern town where orange leaves blanket the streets.

Say so long to summer's fruity libations and welcome a collection of cocktails rich in cinnamon, coffee, and smoke. From sherry-based concoctions to a spicy old-fashioned, go beyond the pumpkin spice latte and explore South Florida's most creative fall cocktails.

Related Stories

Cobb's RoblerEXPAND
Cobb's Robler
Photo courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray


2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com


The Wynwood cocktail destination is shaking up the Cobb's Robler ($13). It marries Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Scotch, walnut, cinnamon, cream sherry, and bitters to create the liquid equivalent of a warm, cozy sweater ($13).

The JailbreakEXPAND
The Jailbreak
Photo by Adam DelGiudice

Jaguar Sun


230 NE Fourth St., Miami
786-860-2422
jaguarsunmia.com


Will Thompson and Carey Hynes of Jaguar Sun have created autumnal pleasures such as the Jailbreak ($13). A trifecta of spirits — bourbon, Japanese whisky, and Haitian rum — is served with a dash of coffee. Tequila fans should try the Volcano Rabbit ($12), a spicy mix of their favorite spirt, espresso, cinnamon, and Grand Marnier.

Toki CanEXPAND
Toki Can
Photo courtesy of La Estacion

La Estación American Brassiere


550 NW First Ave., Miami
305-521-4837
laestacionmiami.com


Inside Central Fare — Virgin MiamiCentral's food hall — La Estación offers the Toki Can ($11). The cocktail blends Japanese whisky, Chambord, fresh blackberries, mint, and a splash of cranberry juice.

Mandrake's take on an old-fashioned.EXPAND
Mandrake's take on an old-fashioned.
Photo courtesy of Mandrake

Mandrake


210 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-397-8036
mandrakemiami.com


Head to Mandrake for an Asian riff on a classic cocktail. The Shinshi old-fashioned ($14) — made with Basil Hayden's bourbon, cinnamon syrup, and two dashes of cardamom bitters — comes crowned with a citrus peel and torched cinnamon stick.

Stay WokeEXPAND
Stay Woke
Photo courtesy of @ChatChow / @mynameisdaniellamia

Matador Room


2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4600
matadorroom.com


The Stay Woke ($19) at Miami Beach's Matador Room combines Havana Club rum, St. George coffee liqueur, a splash of cold brew, cardamom, toasted peanuts, banana foam, and nutmeg in a glass garnished with house-made chocolate bark.

The Old MarleyEXPAND
The Old Marley
Photo courtesy of Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery


1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
786-459-4383
swizzlerumbardrinkery.com


Nestled inside the Stiles Hotel, Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery offers more than 150 rums for the tasting. Sit at the intimate 24-seat bar and try an Old Marley ($14). The hazy concoction fuses Redemption rye whiskey, Appleton Estate Reserve rum, Swedish Punsch liqueur, Rum Rire Jamaican overproof rum, and bitters infused with applewood smoke. One sip will transport you to a cabin in the woods.

The Calabaza SmashEXPAND
The Calabaza Smash
Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro


100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com


Swap your coveted pumpkin spice latte for the Calabaza Smash ($15). Toro Toro's signature fall cocktail is shaken with Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup, Tito's vodka, ginger, lime, and cream and served in a glass with a crushed-graham-cracker rim.

The GentlemanEXPAND
The Gentleman
Photo courtesy of Wolfgang's Steakhouse

Wolfgang's Steakhouse


315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-487-7130
wolfgangssteakhouse.net


The waterfront Wolfgang's Steakhouse is offering an autumn-inspired cocktail menu. Favorites are the Gentleman and the Antidote. The Gentleman is aptly crafted with Gentleman Jack Bourbon, Amaro Averna, and Calvados and is served in a champagne coupe. The Antidote pays homage to fall via blended Scotch, Lagavulin single-malt Scotch, and a ginger sprig. Drink prices range from $12 to $15. 

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >