Fall in Love With Miami's Top Autumn-Inspired Cocktails

Fall is here, which means oversized sweaters, chunky scarves, and crisp weather — unless you live in South Florida, where temperatures soar into the 80s well into December.
Instead, Miami denizens cozy up to the bar to get their seasonal fix. Bartenders are shaking up fall cocktails that'll transport you to a picturesque northeastern town where orange leaves blanket the streets.
Say so long to summer's fruity libations and welcome a collection of cocktails rich in cinnamon, coffee, and smoke. From sherry-based concoctions to a spicy old-fashioned, go beyond the pumpkin spice latte and explore South Florida's most creative fall cocktails.
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com
The Wynwood cocktail destination is shaking up the Cobb's Robler ($13). It marries Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Scotch, walnut, cinnamon, cream sherry, and bitters to create the liquid equivalent of a warm, cozy sweater ($13).
Jaguar Sun
230 NE Fourth St., Miami
786-860-2422
jaguarsunmia.com
Will Thompson and Carey Hynes of Jaguar Sun have created autumnal pleasures such as the Jailbreak ($13). A trifecta of spirits — bourbon, Japanese whisky, and Haitian rum — is served with a dash of coffee. Tequila fans should try the Volcano Rabbit ($12), a spicy mix of their favorite spirt, espresso, cinnamon, and Grand Marnier.
La Estación American Brassiere
550 NW First Ave., Miami
305-521-4837
laestacionmiami.com
Inside Central Fare — Virgin MiamiCentral's food hall — La Estación offers the Toki Can ($11). The cocktail blends Japanese whisky, Chambord, fresh blackberries, mint, and a splash of cranberry juice.
Mandrake
210 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-397-8036
mandrakemiami.com
Head to Mandrake for an Asian riff on a classic cocktail. The Shinshi old-fashioned ($14) — made with Basil Hayden's bourbon, cinnamon syrup, and two dashes of cardamom bitters — comes crowned with a citrus peel and torched cinnamon stick.
Matador Room
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4600
matadorroom.com
The Stay Woke ($19) at Miami Beach's Matador Room combines Havana Club rum, St. George coffee liqueur, a splash of cold brew, cardamom, toasted peanuts, banana foam, and nutmeg in a glass garnished with house-made chocolate bark.
Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery
1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
786-459-4383
swizzlerumbardrinkery.com
Nestled inside the Stiles Hotel, Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery offers more than 150 rums for the tasting. Sit at the intimate 24-seat bar and try an Old Marley ($14). The hazy concoction fuses Redemption rye whiskey, Appleton Estate Reserve rum, Swedish Punsch liqueur, Rum Rire Jamaican overproof rum, and bitters infused with applewood smoke. One sip will transport you to a cabin in the woods.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Toro Toro
100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
Swap your coveted pumpkin spice latte for the Calabaza Smash ($15). Toro Toro's signature fall cocktail is shaken with Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup, Tito's vodka, ginger, lime, and cream and served in a glass with a crushed-graham-cracker rim.
Wolfgang's Steakhouse
315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-487-7130
wolfgangssteakhouse.net
The waterfront Wolfgang's Steakhouse is offering an autumn-inspired cocktail menu. Favorites are the Gentleman and the Antidote. The Gentleman is aptly crafted with Gentleman Jack Bourbon, Amaro Averna, and Calvados and is served in a champagne coupe. The Antidote pays homage to fall via blended Scotch, Lagavulin single-malt Scotch, and a ginger sprig. Drink prices range from $12 to $15.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!