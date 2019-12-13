 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Santa's Snowflake
Santa's Snowflake
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

Miami's Five Best Christmas Cocktails 2019

Elena Vivas | December 13, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

It's the most wonderful time of year. But after hours of chaotic holiday shopping and days spent with neurotic relatives, you'll likely need a Christmas drink to revive your holiday spirit.

Thankfully, Miami bars are shaking up holiday cheer with a host of kitschy drinks that will make you merrier with each sip. From a toasted marshmallow-topped bourbon-and-beer combo to frozen eggnog, these festive cocktails are the best gift you can give yourself.

Santa would love this peppermint mojito.
Santa would love this peppermint mojito.
Bayfront Holiday Village

Peppermint Mojito at Bayfront Holiday Village


301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-358-7550
bayfrontholidayvillage.com

Christmas in South Florida calls for holiday mojitos at the North Pole Beach Club. The refreshing creation is served in a sugar-rimmed highball glass crowned with fresh mint and pomegranate ($12). Other favorites are the Mistletoe Martini and Glacier Iced Tea, both equally festive and spirit-forward.

Cozy up to a Cuban Blizzard
Cozy up to a Cuban Blizzard
Courtesy of The Lincoln Eatery

Cuban Blizzard at Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305- 695-8700
thelincolneatery.com

The stresses of the holidays require a healthy dose of Cuban coffee and booze, and that's exactly what you'll find in the Cuban Blizzard cocktail at the Lincoln Eatery. The cheerful libation — a blend of rum, coffee liqueur, peppermint schnapps, and a splash of cream — comes with a crushed peppermint candy rim ($15).

Eggnog, anyone?
Eggnog, anyone?
Photo courtesy of Miracle in Miami

Jingle Bell Nog at Miracle Pop-up at Gramps

176 NW 24th St., Miami
305-699-2669
miraclepopup.com

If you're looking for holiday cheer, step inside Miracle's winter wonderland. The Christmas-themed pop-up offers an array of festive drinks, but the Jingle Ball Nog is a must-try. The frozen concoction ($14) sits inside a collectible mug (available for purchase) with a hefty pour of rum and freshly grated nutmeg.

Campfire Porter
Campfire Porter
Courtesy of Rumbar

Campfire Porter at Rumbar

455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4500
ritzcarlton.com

Cozy up to Rumbar's Campfire Porter at inside the Reindeer Room pop-up. The toasty creation mixes bourbon, Godiva liqueur, and La Colada coffee porter in a glass topped with a graham cracker crumble and mouth-watering flambéed marshmallow fluff ($15).

Santa's Snowflake
Santa's Snowflake
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

Santa's Snowflake at Sugar Factory

1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-327-8096
sugarfactory.com

If Santa had a signature cocktail, it would undoubtedly be Sugar Factory's Santa's Snowflake. The drink combines coconut rum, blue raspberry, syrup, and pineapple juice in a colossal goblet festooned with peppermint candy canes and a hodgepodge of festive gummy candies for $25. 

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

