Miami's Five Best Christmas Cocktails 2019

It's the most wonderful time of year. But after hours of chaotic holiday shopping and days spent with neurotic relatives, you'll likely need a Christmas drink to revive your holiday spirit. Thankfully, Miami bars are shaking up holiday cheer with a host of kitschy drinks that will make you merrier with each sip. From a toasted marshmallow-topped bourbon-and-beer combo to frozen eggnog, these festive cocktails are the best gift you can give yourself. Santa would love this peppermint mojito.

Miami's Best Coquito Cocktails and Beer

Christmas 2019 Pop-Up Bars in South Florida Peppermint Mojito at Bayfront Holiday Village

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-358-7550

bayfrontholidayvillage.com

Christmas in South Florida calls for holiday mojitos at the North Pole Beach Club. The refreshing creation is served in a sugar-rimmed highball glass crowned with fresh mint and pomegranate ($12). Other favorites are the Mistletoe Martini and Glacier Iced Tea, both equally festive and spirit-forward.

EXPAND Cozy up to a Cuban Blizzard Courtesy of The Lincoln Eatery

Cuban Blizzard at Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

305- 695-8700

thelincolneatery.com

The stresses of the holidays require a healthy dose of Cuban coffee and booze, and that's exactly what you'll find in the Cuban Blizzard cocktail at the Lincoln Eatery. The cheerful libation — a blend of rum, coffee liqueur, peppermint schnapps, and a splash of cream — comes with a crushed peppermint candy rim ($15).

EXPAND Eggnog, anyone? Photo courtesy of Miracle in Miami

Jingle Bell Nog at Miracle Pop-up at Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami

305-699-2669

miraclepopup.com

If you're looking for holiday cheer, step inside Miracle's winter wonderland. The Christmas-themed pop-up offers an array of festive drinks, but the Jingle Ball Nog is a must-try. The frozen concoction ($14) sits inside a collectible mug (available for purchase) with a hefty pour of rum and freshly grated nutmeg.

EXPAND Campfire Porter Courtesy of Rumbar

Campfire Porter at Rumbar 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4500

ritzcarlton.com

Cozy up to Rumbar's Campfire Porter at inside the Reindeer Room pop-up. The toasty creation mixes bourbon, Godiva liqueur, and La Colada coffee porter in a glass topped with a graham cracker crumble and mouth-watering flambéed marshmallow fluff ($15).



Santa's Snowflake at Sugar Factory 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-327-8096

sugarfactory.com

If Santa had a signature cocktail, it would undoubtedly be Sugar Factory's Santa's Snowflake. The drink combines coconut rum, blue raspberry, syrup, and pineapple juice in a colossal goblet festooned with peppermint candy canes and a hodgepodge of festive gummy candies for $25.