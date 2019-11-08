The 14 Most Interesting Brunches to Explore in Miami for Fall 2019

Sometimes you need self-indulgence — a couple of hours to linger with friends over cocktails and good food. That's when you head to one of Miami's restaurants offering that heavenly mix of breakfast and lunch to fuel you the rest of the day.

Read on for the best options this fall.

EXPAND Courtesy of Atlantikos

Atlantikos 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-993-3300

atlantikosrestaurant.com 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour305-993-3300



In the whitewashed dining room or by the pool, enjoy a buffet-style menu of sushi and sashimi alongside a bevy of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, such as slow-roasted strip loin, line-caught Atlantic salmon, orzo, and mezze. Look for paddlefish caviar next to the raw bar of king crab legs, shrimp, and fresh oysters on the half shell. At the tables holding sweet treats, dip marshmallows in a fountain of chocolate or try banana crème brûlée. Priced at $85, the brunch includes live music and bottomless rosé, sparkling wine, and bloody marys. Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Guava and cheese pancakes at Bachour. Javier Ramirez

Bachour 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables

305-203-0552

antoniobachour.com

2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables305-203-0552



If you can't wait till the weekend, head to pastry chef Antonio Bachour's bakery and bistro in Coral Gables any day to savor a French-inspired à la carte brunch. Breads and other baked goods are made in-house daily, and the menu is a blend of breakfast dishes such as Spanish scramble ($17), guava and cheese pancakes ($16), and avocado tartan ($15) and lunch items such as tuna Niçoise salad ($24), roasted chicken breast ($17), churrasco ($18), and salmon with succotash ($18). The offerings are complemented by an assortment of Bachour's gorgeous pastries, including pear mousse with pear compote and almond cake ($8), coconut cheesecake ($8), mojito and matcha macaroons ($3), and croissants such as peanut butter and jelly ($6.50), red velvet ($5), and dulce de leche ($4.50). Brunch is served daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EXPAND Hamachi appetizer at Byblos Byblos

Byblos 1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

786-864-2990

byblos.com 1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach786-864-2990



At its stylish dining rooms in the Royal Palm South Beach, Byblos offers a new Sunday brunch — a two-course meal of Eastern Mediterranean flavors and textures — for $29. It begins with hummus royale with Wagyu beef ragu, baharat spice, pine nuts, and barberries, or a dish of hamachi crudo served over a bed of jalapeño labneh spiked with a crunch of sweet red onion, cucumber, and lime. Entrée options are buttermilk qatayef pancakes with rose cream, pistachio, pomegranate, and date syrup, and the Byblos big breakfast plate, which comes with za'atar fried eggs, halloumi, tomato, sabzi herbs, and harissa potatoes served with house-made pita bread. For a $4 surcharge, choose a dessert of stuffed baklava with mint ice cream, pistachio nougat, and dark chocolate, or strawberry cheesecake qatayef, made with sumac strawberry, honey syrup, and pistachio. Order one of the many fragrant teas in exotic flavors or a special brunch libation. Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Find Casa D'Angelo in the new Aventura ParkSquare. Casa D'Angelo

Casa D'Angelo Aventura 2906 NE 207th St, Aventura

305-699-5500

casa-d-angelo.com 2906 NE 207th St, Aventura305-699-5500



For fall, Casa D'Angelo's new outpost in Aventura ParkSquare offers a weekend Italian-themed midday meal. Brunch is à la carte and includes dishes of Neapolitan Sunday gravy with braised beef short ribs, macaroni, thick tomato and pecorino sauce ($28); cervellata frittata with thin pork and provolone sausage ($15); and broccoli rabe and marinated Roma tomatoes eggs Benedict with choice of lobster ($28), porchetta ($24), crab cake ($26), or smoked salmon ($22). The restaurant also offers sweet options such as lemon ricotta pancakes with whipped Frangelico mascarpone, fresh berry compote, and biscotti crumble ($16); Nutella bomba with doughnut ($6); and parfait with fresh berry compote, organic granola galbani mascarpone, and yogurt ($15). Complement your meal with a summer bellini, made with fresh peach purée, crème de peche, champagne brut, and edible flowers, or take your pick of wine from the extensive list. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Roasted cauliflower at Cracked by Chef Adrianne Cracked by Chef Adrianne

Cracked by Chef Adrianne 400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami

305-668-5820

igotcracked.com 400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami305-668-5820



Cracked's new Sunday à la carte brunch is a welcome addition to the South Miami food scene. Made with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, dishes include sweet corn and carnitas with pulled pork, sweet corn tamalito, and poached eggs ($18); brunch fries with bacon, honey-baked ham, sausage, fried eggs, and sofrito aioli ($15); and chocolate chip cannoli cream pancakes with warm maple syrup ($13). Another standout is banana split brioche French toast, served with caramelized bananas, whipped strawberry cream cheese, salted caramel, and candied almonds ($15). Brunch is served Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Deck

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami786-627-4949



The Deck at Island Gardens is offering a fall Sunday brunch buffet for $65. Take a seat in the marina's outdoor lounge or waterfront cabanas, and raise your complimentary bellini or mimosa and toast to the views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Then head to the buffet for cold platters of salmon crudo, charcuterie, quinoa tabbouleh salad, grilled cucumber with labheh, and Brussels sprouts. From the hot stations, try made-to-order omelets, spiced cinnamon rice, oven-baked lamb shoulder, and roast beef with chimichurri. Indulge in desserts such as raspberry tarts, Devil's food cake, and hazelnut brownies, and stick around for the 3 p.m. party, Sundays on Deck, featuring a live DJ. Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

EXPAND The Buddah bowl at Delicious Raw. Photo by Gary James

Delicious Raw Multiple locations

delraw.com

At its South Beach and Aventura locations, Delicious Raw offers an all-day menu of nourishing plant-based dishes for brunch. The vegan and vegetarian lineup includes the righteous waffle ($10.50) — made with energy-sustaining ancient grains, house-made vanilla almond milk, cinnamon and other spices — served with blueberry-lemon compote, fresh mint strawberry preserves, or vegan pure maple butter. For a savory dish, try LeSmash: avocado infused with truffle oil and lemon, served on artisan vegan, gluten-free bread, and topped with herb-roasted cherry tomatoes, organic microgreens, and pumpkinseed dukkah ($9.50); or the vegan Nobl burger, with pickles, smoked aioli, truffle-infused garlic Dijon, baby spinach, herb-roasted cherry tomatoes, and roasted portobello and Bermuda onion, on house-made vegan brioche bun ($15.50). Pair your items with a golden turmeric latte with coconut milk ($6); 16-ounces juices such as Immunity, made with kale, spinach, apple, parsley, celery, cucumber, and lemon ($8.50); or a Rise & Shine smoothie, containing banana, oats, flaxseed, yogurt, dates, orange, and almond milk ($9.50). Brunch is served daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Mexican brunch spread at Diez y Seis Diez y Seis

Diez y Seis 1901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

305-695-3226

sbe.com 1901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach305-695-3226



Inside the Shore Club hotel, chef Jose Acardi hosts a Sunday brunch "a la Mexicana," priced at $35. The buffet-style meal features seven food stations, a raw bar, tableside guacamole, and a taco cart. Must-try items are the mushroom and cheese empanadas, salmon tartare, Mexican rice with cilantro, chicken mole, and chilaquiles. At the dessert table, find tres leches, an assortment of cakes, and tartlets. Bottomless bubbles flow for an additional $25. Brunch is served on Sundays from 11:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

EXPAND La Social

La Social 7601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-542-5922

lasocial.business.site 7601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-542-5922



Any day of the week, stop by this Miami's upper east side eatery to savor a menu of bistro brunch items. Puerto Rican spouses Ivan Nieves and David Flores turn out an affordable list of items, based on natural ingredients featured in dishes of coconut creme French toast ($12), Greek yogurt blueberry pancakes ($10), and egg, ham, and cheese sandwich ($7.50). The all-day menu also includes avocado hummus plate ($9), Croque monsieur on brioche bread ($12), fig and prosciutto ciabatta ($10), and chicken and red pepper panini ($10). Beverages include cortadito ($2.50, iced latte ($4.50), pitaya smoothie ($6.50), watermelon lemonade ($5.50), or green juice ($5). On weekends, there's live music on the outdoor patio. Brunch is served Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Argentine feast at Novecento. Photo by Valeria Martens

Novecento various locations

novecento.com various locations



Find an a la carte Argentine brunch on weekends at all Novecento locations and a daily version at its Brickell outpost. Breakfast items include chorizo scramble with homemade sausage, fresh scrambled eggs, charred tomato, sliced avocado served with farm-style bread ($14); bacon pancakes with crispy buttermilk pancakes, bacon-infused maple syrup, and candied bacon ($14); and steak tartar toast, made with filet mignon, Parmesan, and fresh egg yolk served with grilled farm style bread. French toast is also served in an Argentinian-style version, with brioche bread, condensed milk, dulce de leche sauce, and whipped cream ($13). During the weekend, the eatery also offers parrillada for three people, with picanha, vacio, pollo, chorizo, and mollejas ($68) and bottomless drink options. Brunch is served Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Root & Bone's shrimp and grits. Photo by Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Root & Bone 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

786-785-1001

rootnbonemia.com 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami786-785-1001



Chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis' soulful brunch offers Southern comfort food on weekends. Try the sweet tea brined fried chicken, served with honey tabasco sauce ($19); shrimp and grits with melted tomatoes, pickled onions, sweet corn, and bacon beer jus ($27); fried chicken and waffles, with a choice of dark or white meat, buckwheat waffles, and watermelon salad ($17); and drunken deviled eggs with pickled beets, herbs, and root chips ($7). Lighter fare includes shrimp and avocado ceviche with watermelon, lime, fresco chilly, and radish ($14) and root tartare of carrots and beets served with crispy root chips ($12). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday.

EXPAND Make like Lady and the Tramp at Scarpetta. Photo by Michael Pisarri

Scarpetta 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-4660

scarpettarestaurants.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-674-4660



Spaghetti for breakfast? That's what you''ll be having at celebrity chef Scott Conant's elegant Italian restaurant — but that's not all. Sunday brunch at Scarpetta starts with a welcome spritz before your trip to a buffet with a robust selection of chilled seafood including oysters and stone crabs; salads; a timpano station; a made-to-order frittata station; and Italian cured meats & cheeses. Select your own entree with choices that include lobster benedict, chicken parm, filet mignon, and more and enjoy Conant's special tomato and basil spaghetti and duck and foie gras ravioli, served family style. Make room for the dessert station. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays and costs $59 per person. Unlimited bubbles ($25) or champagne ($50) can be added.

EXPAND Swan's baked eggs Groot Hospitality

Swan 90 NE 39th St., Miami

305-704-0994

swanbevy.com 90 NE 39th St., Miami305-704-0994



David Grutman and Pharel Williams's swanky eatery in the Design District, has made their weekend brunch a daily affair. With dishes ranging from $11 to $42, the menu carries breakfast items like baked eggs with straciatella, tomato, picked pepper, chile, and grilled filone, served with traditional Italian bread; ham and truffle omelette with crispy potato; and coconut pancake with banana ice cream and maple syrup. The menu of mains offers choices of caviar pasta, chicken pillard, and Swan burger with conté, aioli, and frites. Special brunch libations are offered. Brunch is served Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

French toast Laine Doss

Tigertail + Mary 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove

305-722-5688

tigertailandmary.com 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove305-722-5688

Michael Schwartz's Coconut Grove stunner invites brunchers to relax with bottled bloody marys created by Bar Lab and an a la carte menu filled with favorites like chilaquiles ($16), shakshouka ($17), French toast ($15), steak 'n eggs ($23), and a breakfast pizza ($18). Bring friends and order everything, because plates are meant for sharing. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The bar opens at 10:30 a.m.