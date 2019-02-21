National Margarita Day Deals in Miami

On Friday, February 22, there's another unofficial holiday that Miami can get behind: National Margarita Day. Served straight-up classic or in playful variations, the tequila-based cocktail drink is a happy hour and vacation hallmark and the perfect libation to enjoy during warm, sultry Miami nights.

So relax and sip away at one of our local eateries and bars as they will be shaking things up with very specials deals on National Margarita Day. Below a list of spots where you can celebrate with some of the most potent, lip-smacking Margaritas in town.

Continue Reading

The Blues Bar at the National Hotel. This oceanfront hotel in Miami Beach will be serving up specials during its daily vintage happy hour. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday the Blues Bar will offer signature cocktails like the Chita Margarita, made with tequila, triple sec, lime juice and sour mix. Guests who stride into the hotel after 8:30 p.m. to celebrate will be greeted by the sultry sounds of live musical performances from talented local singers. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco. Coyo starts the celebrations early, with a Thursday, February 21, $5 special on house margaritas from 5 to 8 p.m. On Friday, guests can enjoy a classic house margarita made with El Jimador tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, and pure agave nectar for $4 all day long. 300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.



EXPAND Courtesy of Doc B's

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar. Hit up this gastropub on Friday for a sweet Margarita deal. Doc B's Internal Affair, made with jalapeño, pineapple, basil, and Avion Silver, will be available for $12 during the restaurant's happy hour at its South Florida locations. docbsrestaurant.com.

Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral. Enjoy a gigantic 32-ounce Mug- garita this Friday while playing rounds of bowling, billiards, and air hockey at this vibrant dining entertainment venue. Pair the tequila-based limited edition pitcher favorite ($20.99) with menu items like the spicy Hawaiian and barbecue chicken pizza. 3450 NW 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral; 844-494-9400; kings-de.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of La Cerveceria de Barrio

La Cerveceria de Barrio. In celebration of National Margarita Day, the restaurant’s Lincoln Road and newly opened Ocean Drive locations will have margaritas for $6.95 all day long. 836 Lincoln Rd. and 1412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-359-4497; lacerveceriadebarrio.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of 222 Taco

La Margarita Shop at 222 Taco. North Bay Village's taqueria will celebrate National Margarita Day with the launch of its late-night concept, La Margarita Shop. Starting at 12:22 and every hour on the :22, taste samples of a different cocktail from its signature menu, including the Fresa Verde, made with Montelobos mezcal, Ancho Verde, strawberry puree, and fresh lime; and the Banannarita with Olmeca Altos reposado , Giffard Banane du Bresil, agave, and Miguelito. DJ Brooke G and Pam Jones will headline the entertainment. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 833-222-8226; 222ta.co.

EXPAND Courtesy of Oh! Mexico

Oh Mexico. Head to historic Española Way to enjoy twinkling lights and live music while you enjoy head-spinning $6.95 Margaritas at this Mexican eatery all day this holiday. 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-0490; ohmexicorestaurant.com.

Shula's 2. This Miami Lakes sports bar is celebrating the tequila-fueled occasion with a special discount on its Flo- rita cocktail ($9). The festive libation is made with fresh orange juice, Agavero orange, homemade sour, agave nectar, and 1800 tequila. 6842 Main St., Miami Lakes; 305-820-8047; shulas.com.