National Margarita Day Deals in Miami

On Friday, February 22, there's another unofficial holiday that Miami can get behind: National Margarita Day. Served straight-up classic or in playful variations, the tequila-based cocktail drink is a happy hour and vacation hallmark and the perfect libation to enjoy during warm, sultry Miami nights.
So relax and sip away at one of our local eateries and bars as they will be shaking things up with very specials deals on National Margarita Day. Below a list of spots where you can celebrate with some of the most potent, lip-smacking Margaritas in town.
The Blues Bar at the National Hotel. This oceanfront hotel in Miami Beach will be serving up specials during its daily vintage happy hour. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday the Blues Bar will offer signature cocktails like the Chita Margarita, made with tequila, triple sec, lime juice and sour mix. Guests who stride into the hotel after 8:30 p.m. to celebrate will be greeted by the sultry sounds of live musical performances from talented local singers. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.
Coyo Taco. Coyo starts the celebrations early, with a Thursday, February 21, $5 special on house margaritas from 5 to 8 p.m. On Friday, guests can enjoy a classic house margarita made with El Jimador tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, and pure agave nectar for $4 all day long. 300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar. Hit up this gastropub on Friday for a sweet Margarita deal. Doc B's Internal Affair, made with jalapeño, pineapple, basil, and Avion Silver, will be available for $12 during the restaurant's happy hour at its South Florida locations. docbsrestaurant.com.
Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral. Enjoy a gigantic 32-ounce Mug-
La Cerveceria de Barrio. In celebration of National Margarita Day, the restaurant’s Lincoln Road and newly opened Ocean Drive locations will have margaritas for $6.95 all day long. 836 Lincoln Rd. and 1412 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-359-4497; lacerveceriadebarrio.com.
La Margarita Shop at 222 Taco. North Bay Village's taqueria will celebrate National Margarita Day with the launch of its late-night concept, La Margarita Shop. Starting at 12:22 and every hour on the :22, taste samples of a different cocktail from its signature menu, including the Fresa Verde, made with Montelobos mezcal, Ancho Verde, strawberry puree, and fresh lime; and the Banannarita with Olmeca Altos
Shula's 2. This Miami Lakes sports bar is celebrating the tequila-fueled occasion with a special discount on its Flo-
Toro Toro. The pan-Latin steakhouse located in the heart of Downtown Miami will offer guests specials on tequila and mezcal at the restaurant's bar and lounge beginning at 4 p.m. until close. Signature margaritas will be $7 each including the classic margarita, a mezcal margarita, and the Italian Summer, made with Casa Noble, blood orange liqueur, lime, honey, and cayenne. For $15, guests may enjoy Del Maguey flights served in classic clay
