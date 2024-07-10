Local Sushi Takeout Company to Turn Into Restaurant in Coral Gables

A popular sushi service that started in a kitchen in Aventura during the COVID-19 pandemic is turning into a restaurant in Coral Gables this summer.
After the success of its takeout and delivery spots in Wynwood and Aventura, Belly Fish is opening its first dine-in restaurant in Coral Gables on Saturday, July 20. Its founders, Jonathan Perlman and Chef Rodrigo Bravo, always dreamed they could deliver Michelin-level sushi and seafood to homes across Miami while maintaining quality. Their dream business soon grew to three takeout locations, with the third being in Coral Gables/Coconut Grove, serving a wide range of Japanese dishes, sushi, and Latin-influenced dishes.
Now, for the first time, fans of the sushi delivery service across Miami can enjoy their favorites in a dine-in setting in Coral Gables rather than at home.
"Our loyal customers spoke, and we listened," Perlman says. "After three years of delivering top-quality meals and superb service, they craved that same Belly Fish experience in a dine-in setting. It felt like a natural evolution to bring our brand to life with fun, high-quality dishes, fair prices, and world-class service. This restaurant is our way of saying thank you for the years of support and trust in our food and service."
The rice Chef Bravo and his team will use at the restaurant is a premium blend of koshihikari and yume gokochi rice that are seasoned with a blend of vinegars. In the dine-in space, guests can try some of the signature dishes, including the spicy hamachi tostada ($8.95), spicy crab crisp rice garnished with yuzu-kosho ($6.95), Faroe Islands salmon sashimi ($11.95), and the Australian Wagyu dragon roll ($14.95).
The restaurant also serves takeout boxes, which they have been known for, like a combo box of four best-selling hand rolls for $18.95 or the omakase combo with ten nigiri pieces and a choice of roll for $49.95. During lunch, the combo box includes duos of sushi and tostada for $21.95.
The brand is unveiling new desserts in honor of the opening, including matcha and pistachio rice crispy treats. Other signature desserts including Nutella and banana croissant pudding, and a mascarpone cheesecake made with matcha, as well as the original cheesecake with a hint of lime.
Belly Fish Coral Gables. 3060 SW 37th Ave., Ste. 104, Miami; eatbellyfish.com. Opening on Saturday, July 20 serving lunch and dinner daily.