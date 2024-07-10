 Miami Sushi Restaurant Belly Fish to Open in Coral Gables | Miami New Times
Local Sushi Takeout Company to Turn Into Restaurant in Coral Gables

The wait is finally over: Miami sushi delivery company Belly Fish is opening its first dine-in restaurant in Coral Gables.
July 10, 2024
From takeout to dine-in, guests can now enjoy these sushi rolls in Coral Gables.
From takeout to dine-in, guests can now enjoy these sushi rolls in Coral Gables. Belly Fish photo
A popular sushi service that started in a kitchen in Aventura during the COVID-19 pandemic is turning into a restaurant in Coral Gables this summer.

After the success of its takeout and delivery spots in Wynwood and Aventura, Belly Fish is opening its first dine-in restaurant in Coral Gables on Saturday, July 20. Its founders, Jonathan Perlman and Chef Rodrigo Bravo, always dreamed they could deliver Michelin-level sushi and seafood to homes across Miami while maintaining quality. Their dream business soon grew to three takeout locations, with the third being in Coral Gables/Coconut Grove, serving a wide range of Japanese dishes, sushi, and Latin-influenced dishes.

Now, for the first time, fans of the sushi delivery service across Miami can enjoy their favorites in a dine-in setting in Coral Gables rather than at home.

"Our loyal customers spoke, and we listened," Perlman says. "After three years of delivering top-quality meals and superb service, they craved that same Belly Fish experience in a dine-in setting. It felt like a natural evolution to bring our brand to life with fun, high-quality dishes, fair prices, and world-class service. This restaurant is our way of saying thank you for the years of support and trust in our food and service."
The new space in Coral Gables
Chef Bravo is responsible for the dishes and rotating specials on the menu that keep customers coming back. He has worked with renowned chefs like Joan Roca from El Celler de Can Roca (ranked No. 1 restaurant in the world by World's 50 Best), Gaggan Anand from Gaggan (ranked No. 1 by Asia's 50 Best), and Masaharu Morimoto by Morimoto. At Belly Fish's first dine-in location, he will work alongside acclaimed chefs with previous stints at renowned restaurants around the world, including NYC's Michelin-starred destinations like Gramercy Tavern and Nobu.

The rice Chef Bravo and his team will use at the restaurant is a premium blend of koshihikari and yume gokochi rice that are seasoned with a blend of vinegars. In the dine-in space, guests can try some of the signature dishes, including the spicy hamachi tostada ($8.95), spicy crab crisp rice garnished with yuzu-kosho ($6.95), Faroe Islands salmon sashimi ($11.95), and the Australian Wagyu dragon roll ($14.95).
Tostada sampler from Belly Fish
Other highlights from the menu include hand rolls priced from $3.95 to $10.95 each that are filled with a choice of ikura, Hokkaido scallops, or negitoro (minced tuna). For nigiri lovers, the price by piece ranges between $3.25  and $8.50 with highlights like bluefin tuna otoro, A5 Wagyu with foie gras, and torched hamachi belly with truffle oil.

The restaurant also serves takeout boxes, which they have been known for, like a combo box of four best-selling hand rolls for $18.95 or the omakase combo with ten nigiri pieces and a choice of roll for $49.95. During lunch, the combo box includes duos of sushi and tostada for $21.95.

The brand is unveiling new desserts in honor of the opening, including matcha and pistachio rice crispy treats. Other signature desserts including Nutella and banana croissant pudding, and a mascarpone cheesecake made with matcha, as well as the original cheesecake with a hint of lime.

Belly Fish Coral Gables. 3060 SW 37th Ave., Ste. 104, Miami; eatbellyfish.com. Opening on Saturday, July 20 serving lunch and dinner daily.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
