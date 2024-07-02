 2024 Miami Spice: Joe's Stone Crab Guide | Miami New Times
Everything You Need to Know About Joe's Stone Crab Miami Spice 2024

Joe's Stone Crab Miami Spice 2024 Guide: How to book a reservation, what's on the menu, and when the specials start.
July 2, 2024
Joe's Stone Crab's Miami Spice 2024 menu is delicious and we've got the details on how to book it. Joe's Stone Crab photo
Founded more than a century ago, Miami locals and visitors from around the world have flocked to Joe's Stone Crab in South Beach for fresh seafood, its world-famous stone crabs, and delicious American classics like key lime pie and perfectly fried chicken. Founded in 1913, the restaurant is older than the city of Miami Beach, which was incorporated two years later. Over the years, Joe's has become a multimillion-dollar business, and, as the name would have it, the stone crabs and old-school, glamorous ambiance continue to lure customers from around the globe.

For those who have had the spot on their bucket list for just as long as the restaurant has been around (no shame) or, if you haven't been to Joe's in years and need an excuse to dig into some mac & cheese and fried chicken with your boo, Joe's Stone Crab has one of the best Miami Spice menus in town.

Before you head on out to the South of Fifth neighborhood of South Beach and look for street parking or valet, we've got the inside scoop on everything you need to know before checking out Joe's Stone Crab's Miami Spice menus.
New Times: How do I make a reservation for Miami Spice 2024?
Joe's Rep: Visit Joe's Stone Crab on Resy.com or on the Resy app to book a reservation.

Are walk-ins welcome?
Yes! Walk-ins are always welcome at Joe's (but prepare to wait during peak times like Saturday dinner).

Can I call to book a reservation?
Reservations are made online at joesstonecrab.com, which directs you to Resy, or via Resy.com directly.

When does Miami Spice at Joe's start, and how much does it cost?
Starting August 1, enjoy a three-course Miami Spice meal at Joe's. There is a $35 menu for lunch, and there are two options for dinner: a $45 menu and a $60 menu.

What's on the Miami Spice dinner menu in terms of entrées?
$45: the French dip, "Joe's Burger," shrimp, ahi tuna, or cod.
$60: "Taste of Joes," (1/4 fried chicken and three select stone crabs), jumbo crab cakes, ginger salmon, surf and turf skewers.

Will Joe's have the classics on the Miami Spice menu, and will I get the classic Joe's experience?
Yes, many of our classics are part of the Spice Menus, such as our stone crab bisque, New England clam chowder, chopped salad, ginger salmon, and key lime pie.

Does the Miami Spice menu come with the brownie or key lime pie?
Key lime pie is one of the dessert options.

Is Miami Spice at Joe's perfect for brunch, dinner, or both?
Lunch or dinner, every day that we're open (Friday through Sunday for lunch, Wednesday through Sunday for dinner).

Most Instagram-able thing on the Miami Spice menu?
"Taste of Joe's," which includes 1/4 fried chicken and three select stone crabs, surf and turf skewers, stone crabs, and the famous key lime pie (a fan favorite).

How will Miami Spice 2024 be different from previous years?
Joe's Stone Crab's Miami Spice is set to impress this year with exciting new menu additions while maintaining the traditional, extraordinary service that sets Joe's apart. Diners can look forward to innovative dishes featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients alongside their classic favorites. This year's menu promises to elevate the dining experience with bold flavors and creative culinary twists, ensuring new and returning guests enjoy an unforgettable meal at Joe's.
