 Klaw in Edgewater Named One of the Best Steakhouses in the World | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Steakhouse Named One of the Best in the World

Klaw steakhouse in Miami has been ranked one of the best in the world thanks to its high-quality food and waterfront views.
May 21, 2024
Klaw steakhouse in Miami has been named one of the best steakhouses in the world.
Klaw steakhouse in Miami has been named one of the best steakhouses in the world. Klaw photo

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$310
Share this:
A waterfront steakhouse in Edgewater that has made waves since opening in 2022 has been named one of the best in the world.

The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has just released its annual ranking of the finest steakhouses around the globe, and coming in at number 42 is none other than Klaw in Miami. The waterfront steakhouse, with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and a stunning grand dining room, is the only Florida restaurant to make the list and one of the few from the southern United States.

"Klaw is a must-visit for those in Miami looking to indulge in high-quality seafood and steaks, all served in a breathtakingly beautiful and welcoming environment," reads the description by World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. And we couldn't agree more.

Named New Times' Most Romantic Restaurant of 2023, Klaw stood out to the team behind the annual list for its high quality, fresh fare, stunning views of Biscayne Bay, and its stylish, nautical-inspired interior. Klaw is one of the only steakhouses in Miami that has a menu that resonates perfectly with its interior design, atmosphere, and overall theme.
click to enlarge King crab legs on a white plate
Klaw in Miami is one of the best steakhouses in the world thanks to its delicious, fresh, and high quality meats and seafood.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The editors go on to rave about the menu. "The menu at Klaw is focused on premium steak cuts and seafood, with a commitment to freshness and quality. Highlights include the king crab, brought in from the waters of the Arctic, and the in-house, dry-aged prime steaks that are expertly cooked over an open fire to bring out rich, nuanced flavors."

The menu at Klaw ranges from premium dry-aged steaks from Nebraska and North Carolina to American Wagyu and Japanese Wagyu. Seafood is also unparalleled at the restaurant, such as its succulent oysters and famous Norwegian king crab legs with melted butter. Plus, the dessert and cocktail offerings are equally as delicious.

As for the design and architecture that swept the publication off its feet, it's truly one of a kind in Miami. "The design of Klaw is a blend of modern elegance and maritime charm, featuring deep blue hues, warm wood accents, and plush seating," reads the publication. "Large windows frame the beautiful waterfront, allowing natural light to enhance the bright and airy space."

Klaw. 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-239-2523; klawrestaurant.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Kendall Hidden Gem Is One of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America

Food & Drink News

This Kendall Hidden Gem Is One of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The Largest Asian Street Food Festival in Miami Is Here

Food & Drink News

The Largest Asian Street Food Festival in Miami Is Here

By Rachel Costa
Beloved Cuban Sandwich Spot Sanguich to Open in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Beloved Cuban Sandwich Spot Sanguich to Open in Coral Gables

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Vicky Bakery Expands Pastelito Empire to East Pembroke Pines

Food & Drink News

Vicky Bakery Expands Pastelito Empire to East Pembroke Pines

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation