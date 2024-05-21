Miami Steakhouse Named One of the Best in the World

A waterfront steakhouse in Edgewater that has made waves since opening in 2022 has been named one of the best in the world.
The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has just released its annual ranking of the finest steakhouses around the globe, and coming in at number 42 is none other than Klaw in Miami. The waterfront steakhouse, with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and a stunning grand dining room, is the only Florida restaurant to make the list and one of the few from the southern United States.
"Klaw is a must-visit for those in Miami looking to indulge in high-quality seafood and steaks, all served in a breathtakingly beautiful and welcoming environment," reads the description by World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. And we couldn't agree more.
Named New Times' Most Romantic Restaurant of 2023, Klaw stood out to the team behind the annual list for its high quality, fresh fare, stunning views of Biscayne Bay, and its stylish, nautical-inspired interior. Klaw is one of the only steakhouses in Miami that has a menu that resonates perfectly with its interior design, atmosphere, and overall theme.
The menu at Klaw ranges from premium dry-aged steaks from Nebraska and North Carolina to American Wagyu and Japanese Wagyu. Seafood is also unparalleled at the restaurant, such as its succulent oysters and famous Norwegian king crab legs with melted butter. Plus, the dessert and cocktail offerings are equally as delicious.
As for the design and architecture that swept the publication off its feet, it's truly one of a kind in Miami. "The design of Klaw is a blend of modern elegance and maritime charm, featuring deep blue hues, warm wood accents, and plush seating," reads the publication. "Large windows frame the beautiful waterfront, allowing natural light to enhance the bright and airy space."
Klaw. 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-239-2523; klawrestaurant.com.