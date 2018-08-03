 


Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Restaurants Serving BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of Fooq's

Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Restaurants Serving Brunch

Clarissa Buch | August 3, 2018 | 9:48am
This weekend, Miami Spice brunch will launch at 20 restaurants across town. Through September, diners can dig into three-course menus including crisp oyster tacos, chilaquiles with skirt steak, and French toast with macerated berries.

This is the second year that Spice is offering brunch menus at select restaurants. Veteran restaurants include Essensia, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro, while Planta, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Upland are newcomers. Restaurants offer the meal Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included).

"We're really excited to offer the brunch program again this year," says Bill Talbert, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We have even more restaurants participating."

The Miami Spice program was created 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote area restaurants to visitors and locals during the city's hotter and slower months. Since its inception, the promotion has grown from 40 participating restaurants to more than 240 and counting.

Order bucatini carbonara topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano, black pepper, and an egg yolk during Fooq's Spice brunch.
Photo by Clarissa Buch

The official 2018 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists the participating restaurants, including those offering brunch and sample menus. Here's the full lineup of participants:

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

