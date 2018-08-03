Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Restaurants Serving Brunch

This weekend, Miami Spice brunch will launch at 20 restaurants across town. Through September, diners can dig into three-course menus including crisp oyster tacos, chilaquiles with skirt steak, and French toast with macerated berries.

This is the second year that Spice is offering brunch menus at select restaurants. Veteran restaurants include Essensia, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro, while Planta, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Upland are newcomers. Restaurants offer the meal Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included).

"We're really excited to offer the brunch program again this year," says Bill Talbert, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We have even more restaurants participating."