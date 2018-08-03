Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Restaurants Serving Brunch

This weekend, Miami Spice brunch will launch at 20 restaurants across town. Through September, diners can dig into three-course menus including crisp oyster tacos, chilaquiles with skirt steak, and French toast with macerated berries.
This is the second year that Spice is offering brunch menus at select restaurants. Veteran restaurants include Essensia, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro, while Planta, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Upland are newcomers. Restaurants offer the meal Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included).
"We're really excited to offer the brunch program again this year," says Bill Talbert, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We have even more restaurants participating."
The Miami Spice program was created 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote area restaurants to visitors and locals during the city's hotter and slower months. Since its inception, the promotion has grown from 40 participating restaurants to more than 240 and counting.
The official 2018 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists the participating restaurants, including those offering brunch and sample menus. Here's the full lineup of participants:
107 Steak & Bar. 3285 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 786-272-7255; 107steakandbar.com.
Ariete. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.
Coco Bambu. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-348-0770; cocobambu.com/usa.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar. 9999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; corsairmiami.com.
Essensia Restaurant and Lounge. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-908-5458; essensiarestaurant.com.
A Fish Called Avalon. 700 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1727; afishcalledavalon.com.
Fooq's Miami. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.
Juvia. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.
Mignonette. 210 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-374-4635; mignonettemiami.com.
Peacock Garden Bistro. 2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-774-3332; peacockspot.com.
Phuc Yea. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.
Seaspice. 422 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-440-2400; seaspicemiami.com.
Sette Osteria. 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com/wynwood.
Soul Tavern. 801 W. Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com.
Stiltsville Fish Bar. 787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.
Stubborn Seed. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com.
SushiSamba Miami Beach. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337; sushisamba.com.
Tamara's Bistro at the National Hotel. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.
- Upland. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.
