New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Island Fin Poké Co., Sando Miami, Toku Modern Asian

Island Fin Poké Co.
15468 NW 77th Ct., Miami Lakes
786-363-7375
islandfinpoke.com
Miami Lakes is home to the 27th outpost of the Florida-based franchise Island Fin Poké Co. Located in the Royal Oaks Plaza, the new space embraces the brand's "ohana" atmosphere (the word translates to "family" in the Hawaiian language), from its curated island-inspired music to the menu that allows you to craft your own customizable "IncrediBOWL." The menu offers chicken, tofu, and Spam alongside the traditional seafood-based tuna, salmon, shrimp, or octopus, plus dozens of toppings. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Sando
723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach (inside the Lincoln Eatery)
954-940-8939
instagram.com/sando_miami
After its debut as a pandemic pop-up and a stint at Smorgasburg Miami, Sando Miami has opened inside the Lincoln Eatery. The Japanese-inspired restaurant has built a menu of from-scratch katsu sandwiches with Latin-infused flavors and influence. The chef-owners have developed a custom shokupan bread and an array of housemade sauces using high-quality ingredients and a proprietary recipe to heighten the experience. Choose from a short list of creative sandwiches, bowls, and fries — from "cold sandos" like egg salad prepared with Japanese mustard, kewpie mayo, and scallions to "hot sandos" like the "Menchi" layered with ground beef patties, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, cabbage, scallion, crispy shallots, and chopped crunchy garlic. Open noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Toku Modern Asian19575 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 1109, Aventura (in Aventura Mall)
305-465-8658
tokumodernasian.com
In 2007, Long Island-based restaurateurs Gillis and George Poll opened their take on a modern Asian restaurant with Toku in Manhasset. With a menu highlighting Japanese cuisine with Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese influences, the restaurant has flourished. Last month, the brothers opened their first Toku outpost inside Aventura Mall. Like its sister establishment, the menu features designed-for-sharing dishes like miso black cod, roasted lobster, sesame-crusted tuna, Peking duck, and a variety of rice and noodle dishes alongside sushi and maki options. Guests can dine in the 53-seat bar area with views of the open kitchen and sushi bar, al fresco on the expansive 190-seat covered outdoor patio, or entertain with a 14-seat private dining room. Open 5:30 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday.