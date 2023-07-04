Navigation
Restaurant Openings

June 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

July 4, 2023 8:00AM

In June we welcomed Tacotomia by Karla Hoyos inside Julia & Henry's.
In June we welcomed Tacotomia by Karla Hoyos inside Julia & Henry's. Julia & Henry photo
June was an eventful month on Miami's restaurant scene. Nearly five years in the making, the five-story entertainment venue and food hall, Julia & Henry's, finally opened its doors in downtown Miami. The complex welcomed the reopening of familiar Miami favorites like Palmar and Boxelder Craft Beer Bar alongside new concepts from chefs Karla Hoyos (Tacotomia) and Michelle Bernstein (Michy's Chicken Shack), with more still to come.

In addition, Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts opened the first Florida location of its popular all-day American brasserie, the Henry, at Brickell City Centre, while Breakwater Hospitality's (the Wharf, JohnMartin's, etc.) newest waterfront concept, Regatta Grove, launched in Coconut Grove.

In terms of closings, several Miami establishments shut their doors, including the longstanding Cuban restaurant La Palma, Vice Burger at the Lincoln Eatery, and the Time Out Market Miami food hall (where some vendors remain, reportedly having received assurances from the landlord).

Openings
Closings
  • La Palma
  • Taquiza South Beach
  • Time Out Market
  • Vice Burger at Lincoln Eatery
click to enlarge
Behold the wonder that is Julia & Henry's food hall in downtown Miami.
Julia & Henry's photo
Coming Attractions
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria — more locations coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Eataly — coming to Miami
  • Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
  • Felice — opening in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 — opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
  • Harry's— Wall Street's iconic restaurant opening in West Palm Beach
  • Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
  • Jrk — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
  • The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Ma/re — opening in Miami
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • No Man's Land - Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
  • Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
  • Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
  • Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Shoma Bazaar - Doral food hall opening a Hialeah location
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Thomas Keller - The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
  • Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Sunk Costs

This Week's Issue

