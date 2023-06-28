Last Call For Chef's Counter: Michelin Guide-Honored Restaurant Leaves Hachidori to Launch New Concept

If you haven't had the chance to dine at Chef's Counter, formerly known as Kojin, at the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar, now's the time.
The husband-and-wife chef team recently announced they would take their beloved restaurant that began as a temporary pop-up to expand into a new location with a more modern menu.
In 2021, Chef's Counter founders Pedro Mederos and Katherine Mederos launched Kojin in a clandestine space inside the popular ramen restaurant in Little River, an idea that originally was meant to operate as a three-month pop-up. When the concept caught on, the couple decided to keep it going, dubbing it Chef's Counter at Hachidori.
For the past few years, the intimate eight-seat restaurant and sake bar — where Pedro serves as both executive chef and beverage director and Katherine as executive pastry chef — has aimed to deliver a traditional washoku experience inspired by the Japanese practice of honoring the skills, knowledge, and traditions of serving of food with respect to nature and the seasons.
With Chef's Counter, an omakase-like experience allows guests to witness the preparation of their meal firsthand, form a personal bond with the team behind the bar, and enjoy a curated culinary experience. That simple philosophy recently earned the restaurant a spot on Miami's 2023 Michelin Guide.
As they approach their second anniversary, the couple tells New Times they are looking forward to growing their business, with plans to take the concept to the next level.
Next month, Chef's Counter will leave its Hachidori home base to launch a new concept. The last day of service will be Friday, July 28, allowing one month for customers to book a seat at the one-of-a-kind Japanese dining experience before it evolves into its next iteration the couple promises will be entirely different from the Japanese cuisine they’ve offered with Kojin and Chef's Counter.
Their new location will be in Coral Gables, a move the couple says is closer to their home, making it easier for them to be more accessible to guests.
And while Chef's Counter at Hachidori focused on Japanese cuisine, the new concept will soon serve modern American dishes, allowing the couple to get creative.
"It will allow us full culinary freedom with our dishes, as we will no longer be restricted to only Japanese cuisine," explains Katherine. "But, much like our current space, the entire experience is centered around the kitchen and watching the kitchen team do their thing."
Katherine promises the new space will continue to offer an intimate experience that gives guests an inside look at the kitchen while dining. A large 22-seat counter will allow more guests to take in the behind-the-scenes action, while large parties can reserve the large communal table that also offers a direct view of the kitchen.
Following their departure, the original Chef's Counter space hidden in the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar will remain under the operation of Hachidori, with plans to reopen with a new experience in the fall. In the meantime, reservations can be made online at hachidorichefscounter.com. The six-course menu costs $85 per person, and a full eight-course culinary experience costs $120 per person.
When Chef's Counter closes, an online retail store will allow people to buy items they love from Chef's Counter at Hachidori. Highlights include a housemade "Kojin Pep," their famous umami butter, lemon verbena vinegar, and soda syrups (for cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks). The store will also offer a whole wheat sourdough starter kit that can be used to ferment both kombucha and vinegar, as well as zero-waste products like UCO (used cooking oil) soap and punt glasses (glass cups made from old wine and sake bottles).
Chef's Counter at Hachidori. 8222 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-587 9775; hachidorichefscounter.com.