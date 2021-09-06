Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Burgermeister, I Scream Gelato, and Chicken & the Egg

September 6, 2021 8:00AM

A new gelato shop that offers more than just gelato has opened in South Beach.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a second location for Burgermeister, a Florida outpost for Colorado-born gelato shop I Scream, and the seasonal opening of one of Miami's favorite farms.

The Berry Farm

13720 SW 216th St., Miami
786-701-8100
visittheberryfarm.com

The Berry Farm in the Redlands has opened for the season to give you all the fall vibes! The farm has been around for decades but it reimagined itself last year as a prime outdoor venue designed to provide a place for family and friends to safely gather to enjoy a day of fun. The 30-plus acres of open space include a strawberry farm, a sunflower field, and a corn maze. Tickets can be purchased online. Weekend admission is $17 for adults (13-plus) and $13 for children (3 and up); weekday admission is $11 for adults, $9 for kids. A ticket entitles the bearer to the maze, fields, trampoline, farmers' market, tractor rides, and food. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Burgermeister Brickell

1111 SW First Ave., Miami
305-500-1424
burgermeistermia.com

Burgermeister founder Alex Ringleb recently opened a second location of his burger-centric Miami Beach establishment. The new Brickell restaurant offers the same menu as its sister location, with various takes on craft burgers and fries with a Latin twist. Food-porn worthy burgers include the "BM Truffle Deluxe," a patty infused with French truffles, priced at $25. The build-your-own burger bar lets you sub the three-meat beef patty with chicken, mahi-mahi, turkey, or Impossible brand meatless patties. Creative sides include jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese and guava jam. Or pair your burger with a choice of more than a half-dozen fries including yuca, plátanos, and brava-style. Open Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Chicken & the Egg

228 SE First St., Miami
786-803-8329
chickenandtheeggmia.com

Newly rebranded Chicken & the Egg is brought to us by father-and-son team Igor and Fred Niznik, best known for Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill, which operates locations in Wynwood and West Palm Beach. Previously known as the Egg Spot, the downtown eatery has been serving up classic breakfast favorites, cold-pressed juices, and premium coffee since opening in 2019. The image and menu have both received an overhaul, including a bevy of new lunch items. New dishes include the Thai thigh sandwich (crispy chicken thighs, Thai chili lime sauce, and Asian-style slaw on a brioche bun); the "Dirty South" biscuit sandwich (crispy chicken, bacon pepper jam, and pimiento cheese on a buttermilk biscuit), and the "Jack Talk Thai" bowl (a choice of chicken or plant-based protein topped with onion, pepper, chickpea, tomato, mushroom, quinoa, almonds, and green curry sauce). Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
I Scream Gelato

211 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-364-5156
iscream-gelato.com

I Scream Gelato, with three locations in Colorado, recently celebrated the grand opening of its first Florida location in South Beach. The gelato shop offers its take on the gourmet, handcrafted dessert made with fresh ingredients imported directly from Italy. A rotating variety of flavors can be made into milkshakes, smoothies, or gelato brioche sandwiches or stuffed into bubble waffle cones, atop pancakes or waffles, or alongside an assortment of espresso beverages and Italian affogatos. Each batch is available for no more than 24 hours — meaning you'll find a variety of flavors from seasonal and traditional to alcohol-infused. The shop accommodates a number of dietary restrictions including vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free offerings. Open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
