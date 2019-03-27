The Egg Spot Will Serve All-Day Breakfast in Downtown Miami

A new egg-centric breakfast, brunch, and lunch eatery from the creators of the Butcher Shop Beer Garden in Miami and West Palm Beach is headed for downtown Miami. The Egg Spot — the third restaurant from father-and-son restaurateurs Igor and Fred Niznik — is scheduled to open this spring at 228 SE First St.

"The Egg Spot is a bit of a dream come true in the sense I’ve always wanted to open up a breakfast spot," Fred says. "[We] knew it was the natural next step after having success with our weekend brunch specials over at the Butcher Shop in Wynwood."

The Egg Spot will offer several of the Butcher Shop's most popular brunch dishes plus a number of new breakfast items. The 1,000-square-foot eatery, with indoor/outdoor seating and an open kitchen, is complemented by an Illy coffee bar, a cold-pressed juice bar, and a grab-and-go area stocked with house-made juice shots, kombucha, and carry-out items.