The Egg Spot Will Serve All-Day Breakfast in Downtown Miami

A new egg-centric breakfast, brunch, and lunch eatery from the creators of the Butcher Shop Beer Garden in Miami and West Palm Beach is headed for downtown Miami. The Egg Spot — the third restaurant from father-and-son restaurateurs Igor and Fred Niznik — is scheduled to open this spring at 228 SE First St.
"The Egg Spot is a bit of a dream come true in the sense I’ve always wanted to open up a breakfast spot," Fred says. "[We] knew it was the natural next step after having success with our weekend brunch specials over at the Butcher Shop in Wynwood."
The Egg Spot will offer several of the Butcher Shop's most popular brunch dishes plus a number of new breakfast items. The 1,000-square-foot eatery, with indoor/outdoor seating and an open kitchen, is complemented by an Illy coffee bar, a cold-pressed juice bar, and a grab-and-go area stocked with house-made juice shots, kombucha, and carry-out items.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Egg Spot specializes in breakfast dishes with eggs cooked in every way imaginable. Diners can also choose from a rotating selection of draft beer and wine, in addition to mimosas and the signature white wine sangria.
For breakfast, the Matador sandwich combines cage-free scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, Butcher Shop chorizo, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. The Son of a Butcher presents a fried egg over Butcher Shop smoked brisket and pickled onions with chimichurri aioli on a brioche bun. And the BELT offers soft-poached eggs, thick-cut smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on rye bread.
Hearty lunch fare includes the Power Bowl — two eggs any style over roasted butternut squash, roasted kale, and quinoa with salsa verde and goat cheese. Protein also comes in the form of bratwurst or the signature Butcher Shop Burger, featuring a patty made with
"We think the Egg Spot is sure to be a wonderful addition to the culinary landscape in Miami," Fred says.
The Egg Spot. 228 SE First St., Miami; 786-803-8329; theeggspot.com.
