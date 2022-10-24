New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Bocadoro140 NE 39th St., Miami
305-456-3070
miamarket.com/bocadoro
A new restaurant has joined the vendor lineup at MIA Market. Hailing from Ibiza, Spain, newly opened Bocadoro focuses on creating the "perfect bite" with a menu of upmarket sandwiches, small plates, salads, and meat/cheese boards. The sandwiches, however, can't be missed — a half-dozen options prepared on traditional pan de cristal (a style of bread from the Catalan region of Spain). Options include the "El Padrino," a combination of jamón Iberico, stracciatella, arugula, and tomato, and the "El Verde," a blend of grilled local vegetables, arugula, green and red pesto, and a balsamic glaze. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria341 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-906-7373
order.pepespizzeria.com
Connecticut-based Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana — widely known as "Pepe's Pizza” — has opened its first South Florida location in Plantation. The restaurant joins the new Plantation Walk shopping plaza to offer diners eat-in and takeout options. The 97-year-old brand is known for its unique pizza — pronounced “ah’beetz” — from the Italian phrase la pizza used by early immigrants who settled in New Haven. Today, it's used to describe true New Haven-style pizza, distinguished by its thin, oblong crust, characteristic coal-oven char, chewy texture, and limited use of cheese. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-000
mayfairhousemiami.com
Get your 'sip sip' on at the new Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair House. The Coconut Grove hotel recently welcomed a new rooftop, poolside rum bar, and restaurant designed to channel South Florida's Caribbean ancestry with an island-inspired establishment. Here, both guests and locals can find creative tropical cocktails, cuisine, and live music. An extensive rum lineup means plenty of beach-themed favorites like punches, daiquiris, and the essential piña colada. The food menu offers upmarket versions of fried-fish-joint dishes such as conch ceviche, rock shrimp cocktail, fried oyster sliders, and a jerk chicken sandwich. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.