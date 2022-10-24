Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

October 24, 2022 9:00AM

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and its famous white clam pie
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove.

Bocadoro serves up Spain's famous sandwiches at MIA Market.
Bocadoro

140 NE 39th St., Miami
305-456-3070
miamarket.com/bocadoro

A new restaurant has joined the vendor lineup at MIA Market. Hailing from Ibiza, Spain, newly opened Bocadoro focuses on creating the "perfect bite" with a menu of upmarket sandwiches, small plates, salads, and meat/cheese boards. The sandwiches, however, can't be missed — a half-dozen options prepared on traditional pan de cristal (a style of bread from the Catalan region of Spain). Options include the "El Padrino," a combination of jamón Iberico, stracciatella, arugula, and tomato, and the "El Verde," a blend of grilled local vegetables, arugula, green and red pesto, and a balsamic glaze. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria is now open in Plantation.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria

341 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-906-7373
order.pepespizzeria.com

Connecticut-based Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana — widely known as "Pepe's Pizza” — has opened its first South Florida location in Plantation. The restaurant joins the new Plantation Walk shopping plaza to offer diners eat-in and takeout options. The 97-year-old brand is known for its unique pizza — pronounced “ah’beetz” — from the Italian phrase la pizza used by early immigrants who settled in New Haven. Today, it's used to describe true New Haven-style pizza, distinguished by its thin, oblong crust, characteristic coal-oven char, chewy texture, and limited use of cheese. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Sipsip is the new Caribbean-themed rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House.
Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar

3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-000
mayfairhousemiami.com

Get your 'sip sip' on at the new Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair House. The Coconut Grove hotel recently welcomed a new rooftop, poolside rum bar, and restaurant designed to channel South Florida's Caribbean ancestry with an island-inspired establishment. Here, both guests and locals can find creative tropical cocktails, cuisine, and live music. An extensive rum lineup means plenty of beach-themed favorites like punches, daiquiris, and the essential piña colada. The food menu offers upmarket versions of fried-fish-joint dishes such as conch ceviche, rock shrimp cocktail, fried oyster sliders, and a jerk chicken sandwich. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
