Kendall Hidden Gem Makes List of Top Seafood Restaurants in the U.S.

Yelp's annual list of the top 100 seafood restaurants of 2024 has been released, and landing number 13 on the list is Kendall's FreshCo Fish Market & Grill — the only Miami restaurant to make the list.
March 13, 2024
Grilled shrimp with signature sauce served with rice and roasted vegetables from FreshCo Fish Market & Grill in Kendall
Grilled shrimp with signature sauce served with rice and roasted vegetables from FreshCo Fish Market & Grill in Kendall FreshCo Fish Market & Grill photo
Miami is known for its fresh seafood, thanks to the nearby waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Although there are plenty of restaurants and markets that serve local seafood, one spot, in particular, has garnered enough five-star reviews to land its name on a coveted list.

Yelp has released its list of Top 100 Seafood Spots 2024, and landing number 13 on the list is none other than FreshCo Fish Market & Grill in Miami — the only Miami restaurant to make the list. 

Located at the Cortland Plaza in Kendall at 12700 SW 122 Ave., this unassuming fish market and grill boasts an impressive amount of five-star reviews on Yelp thanks to its fresh seafood, perfected classics like Key West conch fritters and fish dip, and welcoming atmosphere.
The typical review raves about the freshness of the seafood, with one reviewer writing as recently as March 1, "Came to check out this hidden gem in southwest Kendall. Fresh seafood in a market-type setting. The service was top-notch, the owner was vigilant and checked in on us several times." The reviewer continues, "My favorite was the Caribbean grouper. It had a mango, savory sauce. It was so delicious, and the cream of crab bisque soup with chunks of crab in a savory, creamy broth [was] super fresh."

Another reviewer wrote, "The food, the service with a smile, I love this place and keep coming back! Now, my friends are patrons as well. I love the crab bisque and get it every time."

The menu at FreshCo Fish Market & Grill features classic Florida seafood appetizers but with a South Florida twist, like "FreshCo Tostones," which are Cuban-style fried plantains that can be topped with tuna ceviche or another protein, and key lime fish wings, which are lightly floured, and fried fresh snapper and mahi tossed in key lime-peppered seasonings served with hot sauce.

Established in 2003, this isn't the first time the Kendall hidden gem has received national recognition. In 2022, the restaurant was featured in Eat This, Not That's annual list, the Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State.

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill. 12700 SW 122 Ave., Ste. 113, Miami; 305-278-3479; freshcofish.com. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
