Miami's Most Popular Barbecue Spot Secretly Opens Burger Pop-Up

One of Miami's most prized barbecue spots, which has daily lines out the door for its coffee-rubbed ribs and juicy brisket, has secretly just launched a smash burger pop-up.
Apocalypse BBQ has just opened a new smash burger pop-up called Lala's Burgers & Fries, where it will transform its restaurant into a smash-burger paradise once a week.
The smash burger pop-up, which made its debut on Tuesday, August 20, will take place at Apocalypse BBQ at 9980 SW 104th St. every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The pop-up launched with three smash burgers, french fries, and a chocolate chip cookie.
According to Burger Beast, Lala's Burgers & Fries is a work in progress. Therefore, he expects the menu to evolve and grow over the next few weeks.
For those unfamiliar with Apocalypse, the barbecue spot owned by Jeff Budnechky and his wife, Lala (who the burger pop-up is named after), has a reputation for its outstanding burgers. One of the most popular burgers at Apocalypse is the "Jefe Smash," a burger made of juicy brisket and short rib patty, which is pressed onto a hot griddle for that smash burger crisp and a thick meaty bite. It's then topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and "Jefe Sauce" before being nestled between Martin's potato bun.
Therefore, it was only a matter of time before its smash burgers got to shine on their own.
The "Jefe Smash" ($12) features a five-ounce patty topped with American cheese, grilled onions, "Jefe Sauce," and house pickles. The "Classic Smash" ($12) features a five-ounce patty with American cheese, onions, house pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and "OG Sauce." Lastly, the "Sweet & Spicy Smash" ($13) features a five-ounce patty with "Magic Dust" (we'll find out what this is), pepper, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, caramelized banana peppers, brisket bacon, and kewpie mayo. Sheesh.
While the chocolate chip cookie looks like an afterthought on the menu, don't let it fool you. According to Burger Beast, it's the "same chocolatey creation I fell in love with when I first ate Apocalypse BBQ during the pandemic pickups at Jeff's home. Could it be time for an ice cream sandwich version? It's not my call, but I figured I might as well try that one out."
Lala's Burgers & Fries. 9980 SW 104th Street; Miami; instagram.com/lalasbrgrs. Open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.