A Miami Burger Pop-Up Wins Burger Bash While An "OG" Reclaims Its Crown

This year, the 2024 Burger Bash People's Choice Award went to Miami's beloved Pincho for the "Jalapeño Delight" burger, while the Very Best Burger Award went to pop-up Cowy Burger.

The Very Best Burger Award, which is an award decided upon by judges, went to Cowy Burger, located as a pop-up every Friday at Prison Pals Brewing in Doral and at J. Wakefield Beer every Saturday in Wynwood. Cowy Burger photo