A Miami Burger Pop-Up Wins Burger Bash While An "OG" Reclaims Its Crown

Sure, other (equally wonderful) events took place, like the A Taste of Italy event hosted by chef Alex Guarnaschelli of the Food Network and the Asian Night Market hosted by Food Network's Jet Tila. But there is one event that is so competitive, so juicy, and so meaty, that it's in a league of its own — it's the Heinz Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons showdown hosted by Rachael Ray.
This year, The Very Best Burger Award, which is an award decided upon by a panel of judges, went to Cowy Burger, located as a pop-up every Friday at Prison Pals Brewing in Doral and at J. Wakefield Beer every Saturday in Wynwood. The Powered by Plants Award went to Hate Mondays Tavern located in Kendall near the Three Lakes neighborhood.
And, lastly, the biggest award of the night, the Heinz People's Choice Award, went to Pincho — for the third time.
On Instagram, the Pincho team took no time to celebrate their big win, writing in an Instagram post, "Say hello to the 2024 SOBEWFF Burger Bash Champs!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 WOW. What an incredible night! Thank you to our amazing team and to every guest that voted for our Jalapeño Delight Burger! We won the PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD!"
This marks the third time Pincho has wowed the crowd at Burger Bash by winning the People's Choice Award, which is a feat no other burger has been able to accomplish in the competition's history. Pincho was presented with a check on stage at the end of the night for $2,500 presented by Heinz.
The post goes on to say, "It has always been a dream of ours to win this competition and winning it for the 3rd time is beyond anything we could've ever imagined. 🎉🚀🔥 WE LOVE YOU ALL."
Pincho's award-winning burger is the "Jalapeño Delight," a Schweid & Sons prime burger patty topped with jalapeño jack cheese, jalapeño bacon jam, jalapeño bacon, and cilantro jalapeño aioli served on a butter brioche bun.
However, upon the announcement of Cowy Burger swooping in to win the Very Best Burger award with its smash burger, we may have to visit them soon.
Cowy Burger won over the judges for its "Cowy" burger. The burger is made of an angus beef smash patty, American cheese, bacon jam, grilled onions, and secret cowy sauce (mayo and herbs).
Hate Mondays Tavern won the plant-based award for its burger using Violife dairy-free cheese.
In 2023, Motek Café received the People's Choice award for its Arayes burger, a lamb/beef mixture on pita bread served with harissa aioli and tahini. Motek won the same award at 2022's Burger Bash.
