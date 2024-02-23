 Burger Bash 2024 Winners Are Pincho And Miami Pop-Up Cowy Burger | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

A Miami Burger Pop-Up Wins Burger Bash While An "OG" Reclaims Its Crown

This year, the 2024 Burger Bash People's Choice Award went to Miami's beloved Pincho for the "Jalapeño Delight" burger, while the Very Best Burger Award went to pop-up Cowy Burger.
February 23, 2024
The Very Best Burger Award, which is an award decided upon by judges, went to Cowy Burger, located as a pop-up every Friday at Prison Pals Brewing in Doral and at J. Wakefield Beer every Saturday in Wynwood.
The Very Best Burger Award, which is an award decided upon by judges, went to Cowy Burger, located as a pop-up every Friday at Prison Pals Brewing in Doral and at J. Wakefield Beer every Saturday in Wynwood. Cowy Burger photo
Share this:
Last night was the opening night of the 23rd annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival, and for die-hard foodies in South Florida, that only means one thing — Burger Bash.

Sure, other (equally wonderful) events took place, like the A Taste of Italy event hosted by chef Alex Guarnaschelli of the Food Network and the Asian Night Market hosted by Food Network's Jet Tila. But there is one event that is so competitive, so juicy, and so meaty, that it's in a league of its own — it's the Heinz Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons showdown hosted by Rachael Ray.

This year, The Very Best Burger Award, which is an award decided upon by a panel of judges, went to Cowy Burger, located as a pop-up every Friday at Prison Pals Brewing in Doral and at J. Wakefield Beer every Saturday in Wynwood. The Powered by Plants Award went to Hate Mondays Tavern located in Kendall near the Three Lakes neighborhood.

And, lastly, the biggest award of the night, the Heinz People's Choice Award, went to Pincho — for the third time.
On Instagram, the Pincho team took no time to celebrate their big win, writing in an Instagram post, "Say hello to the 2024 SOBEWFF Burger Bash Champs!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 WOW. What an incredible night! Thank you to our amazing team and to every guest that voted for our Jalapeño Delight Burger! We won the PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD!"

This marks the third time Pincho has wowed the crowd at Burger Bash by winning the People's Choice Award, which is a feat no other burger has been able to accomplish in the competition's history. Pincho was presented with a check on stage at the end of the night for $2,500 presented by Heinz.

The post goes on to say, "It has always been a dream of ours to win this competition and winning it for the 3rd time is beyond anything we could've ever imagined. 🎉🚀🔥 WE LOVE YOU ALL."

Pincho's award-winning burger is the "Jalapeño Delight," a Schweid & Sons prime burger patty topped with jalapeño jack cheese, jalapeño bacon jam,  jalapeño bacon, and cilantro jalapeño aioli served on a butter brioche bun.
click to enlarge Three people hold a giant check
Pincho won the People's Choice Award at the 2024 Burger Bash during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
Pincho photo
New Times recently shared our picks of the seven best smash burgers in Miami. However, upon the announcement of Cowy Burger swooping in to win the Very Best Burger award with its smash burger, we may have to visit them soon.

Cowy Burger won over the judges for its "Cowy" burger. The burger is made of an angus beef smash patty, American cheese, bacon jam, grilled onions, and secret cowy sauce (mayo and herbs).

Hate Mondays Tavern won the plant-based award for its burger using Violife dairy-free cheese.

In 2023, Motek Café received the People's Choice award for its Arayes burger, a lamb/beef mixture on pita bread served with harissa aioli and tahini. Motek won the same award at 2022's Burger Bash.

This is a breaking story that is being updated.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

This Bakery Secretly Sells One of the Best Detroit-Style Pizzas in Miami

Food & Drink News

This Bakery Secretly Sells One of the Best Detroit-Style Pizzas in Miami

By Michelle Muslera
Food Network's Molly Yeh Is Bringing All That and Dim Sum to Miami

Food & Drink News

Food Network's Molly Yeh Is Bringing All That and Dim Sum to Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Log Fire Signature Is Bringing Heat to Wynwood

Food & Drink News

Log Fire Signature Is Bringing Heat to Wynwood

By Rachel Costa
Lauded Portuguese Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa Is Opening Sereia in Coconut Grove

Openings & Closings

Lauded Portuguese Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa Is Opening Sereia in Coconut Grove

By Cindy Ferreiro
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation