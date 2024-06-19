 Miami Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Garden in Coral Gables | Miami New Times
The Juiciest Event of Summer Returns: The Annual Mango Festival in Coral Gables

It's officially mango season, which means Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's annual mango festival returns this summer.
June 19, 2024
The mango festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden returns this July with mango tastings, chef panels, mango food and drinks, and smoothies.
The mango festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden returns this July with mango tastings, chef panels, mango food and drinks, and smoothies. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo
It's officially mango season, which means Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is hosting its 32nd annual Mango Festival this summer from Saturday, July 13 through Sunday, July 14. Guests can expect mango-centric activities and experiences along with local fruit vendors and world-renowned chefs.

Fairchild’s fruit collection dates back to the mango trees planted by David Fairchild in 1936. Since then, the Fairchild Farm has maintained a living genetic database for the Fairchild Tropical Fruit Program, which quickly became a pillar of conservation. For over 30 years, the mango festival has celebrated the "King of Fruit" with hundreds of exotic mango varieties marking summer in South Florida.

“The Fairchild Mango Festival is a truly Miami event," says Nannette Zapata, deputy director at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. "The flavors of the hundreds of varieties of mangos grown in our mango collection reflect Miami’s unique tapestry. The event features all that Fairchild brings to the community in a delicious and engaging way, helping convert home gardens, including balconies, into fruit-producing oases. The mango festival is as thrilling as it is juicy.”

This year's festival is a mango-lovers paradise featuring tastings of the fruit around the entire garden.
click to enlarge two people eating mango
The festival is a mango-extravaganza featuring plenty of mango tastings.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Tastings, Mango-Inspired Food and Drink, and Mangos for Sale

For those who want to try the fruit itself, Fairchild offers a limited $5 ticket that allows each guest to try three varieties of mango grown at Fairchild’s farm. Tastings are scheduled at half-hour intervals from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are sold on-site.

This year, food vendors including Artic Ice, Manka, Guacamole & Ceviche House, Joey's Donuts, El Machine Gon Tacos, and Pop Sandwiches will be around the garden with mango-inspired menus. All dishes can be paired with a drink from the Mango Mania bar including mango smoothies for $8, a mini mango cocktail flight for $29, and a La Tropical beer tasting for $14. Guests can also opt for a boozy smoothie for $16.

Guests who wish to take some of the fruit home can enjoy the tropical fruit sale with local vendors or get their own mango tree, horticulturalists will be on-site and available to assist. Other family activities include lawn games, music, the jurassic garden, and mango craft with Miss Jessica.
click to enlarge food on paper plates
The Mango Brunch on Sunday, July 14, features dishes from popular Miami chefs.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

The Sunday Mango Brunch Is Bigger (and Juicier) Than Ever

On Sunday, South Florida chefs will craft an elaborate brunch with mango-filled pastries and fusion dishes showcasing different South Florida flavors. The signature mango brunch costs $110 per person for members and $125 per person for non-members. Pre-registration is required.

"This year's Mango Brunch will be a feast for the senses," says Zapata. " It features gourmet dishes crafted by some of South Florida's finest chefs, including Michelin-rated culinary establishments and their renowned chefs like Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed and Niven Patel of Ghee and Erba. Guests can indulge in delights such as Allen Susser's pan-roasted green mango shrimp, Cindy Hutson's Caribbean conch slider with green mango chutney, and the creative mango-infused dishes from Cezar Zapata of Phuc Yea and Adrian Colameco of the St. Regis Hotel. From Malcolm Prude's offerings at Le Basque to Hugh Sinclair's creations at Chef Ire, each chef showcases mangos' versatility in delightful ways. If you love food, this festival is not to be missed.”
click to enlarge
The Garden House Mango Display.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Mango-centric Panels and Guest Speakers

Throughout the weekend guest speakers have been invited for educational lectures. Saturday lectures include "New Mango Varieties" by Nick Bernal from Seasons Farm Fresh, "The World of Mangos" by Dr. Richard Campbell, Owner and Operator of Mango Men Farms and Chief Science Officer at Cirulli Brothers, and "Young Mango Tree Selection, Planting, and Pruning" by Jeff Wasielewski, Commercial Tropical Fruit Extension Agent UF/IFAS (University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences Tropical Fruit).

On Sunday, "The Fruitful Five" will bring together five experts for a panel discussion including Julian Lara of Lara Farms Miami, Paul Nison of Fruitful Trees on YouTube, Alex Salazar of Tropical Acres Farm, Tom Suttons of Sleepy Lizard Avocado Farm, Mango connoisseur Bobby Biswas, and Chris Wenzel of Truly Tropical Farm.

Every event at Fairchild truly aims to share mango knowledge with attendees of all ages. "This festival is not just a fun event, but also an opportunity to deepen the community's understanding and appreciation of this incredible fruit while promoting sustainable practices and supporting local agriculture," adds Zapata.

Mango Festival. 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden; Tickets start at $11.95 via ftbg.ticketapp.org. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mango Brunch on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
