Cherished Miami Lakes Restaurant Latin American Grill Reopens After Devastating Fire

Two years after a devastating fire, Miami Lakes staple Latin American Grill reopens and unveils its $1.4 million renovation.
July 15, 2024
Miami Lakes Cuban restaurant Latin American Grill has undergone a complete renovation after a fire nearly ended its three-decades-long legacy.
A beloved Miami Lakes restaurant that has served its community since 1997 has reopened after a devastating fire nearly ended its legacy.

Latin American Grill, located at 15342 NW 79th Ct. in the Park Centre Shops, has reopened on Monday, July 15, to the relief of both its long-time customers and owner. “I thought this day would never come,” says owner and founder Reny Gonzalez. “We have missed our customers and they have missed us, and I am overjoyed that we are finally back in business.” During the early hours of November 19, 2022, a fire broke out in the kitchen overnight due to a malfunction in the fire suppression system. Although, thankfully, no one was hurt, considerable damage was done throughout the restaurant and it was forced to close.

While the incident was devastating, it allowed Gonzalez the time to remodel and update the space entirely to give it a contemporary look. Over the past two years, Latin American Grill has undergone a major $1.4 million renovation that has given the exterior and interior of the restaurant a modern, sophisticated, and streamlined appearance complete with crisp white walls, black trim molding, and wood panel accents. “Very little could be saved, so, we ended up designing a whole new restaurant from scratch," Gonzalez says. “This will be our prototype for all new locations going forward.”

While the restaurant may look different, fans of the nearly 30-year-old establishment don't need to fret: its menu hasn't changed a bit.
click to enlarge interior dining room with chairs and wood panels
Latin American Grill has undergone a major $1.4 million renovation that has given the exterior and interior of the restaurant a modern appearance.
Latin American Grill photo
The Miami Lakes location of Latin America Grill is the restaurant's original location and a mainstay for people who live and work in the immediate area and surrounding neighborhoods. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the sit-down restaurant has been known for its Cuban menu with favorites like Cuban sandwiches, ropa vieja, churrasco, chicken soup, pechuga de pollo, and lechon asado. Dishes are reasonably priced between $12 and $20, remaining relatively unchanged prior to the hiatus. As of its opening, breakfast with eggs, meat, toast, and coffee is still priced under $10. That's relatively unheard of in Miami.

Nevertheless, it’s more than just great Cuban food that makes this Miami Lakes restaurant so special to its community. It’s an iconic neighborhood gathering spot, a place to meet with friends for a little cafecito pick-me-up, a spot to grab a fresh Cuban pastry, or a neighborhood haunt to gather in to discuss the day’s events after work.

“This is a place where people know one another and love to socialize while enjoying a nice meal at a fair price,” says Gonzalez. “It’s something very special in the community that was missed these past years.”
click to enlarge a dining room with tiles
New patterned tiles contrast beautifully with the dark and distressed wood trim installed throughout the dining room.
Latin American Grill photo
Gonzalez also added all new flooring along, neutral subway tiles to cover the walls, and decorative patterned tiles, which all contrast beautifully with the dark and distressed wood trim installed on the counter and throughout the dining room. Plus, a new elevated sandwich station encased in glass was added so guests can watch their favorite sandwich being made by a talented lunchero. Additionally, new double windows at the ventanita will make Cuban coffee and to-go ordering more efficient. The restaurant will also have outdoor seating on a patio illuminated by modern, European lighting and framed by new planters.

Latin American Grill also has a location in Pembroke Pines, located at 12638 Pines Blvd. Expect new locations to open in the coming years.

Latin American Grill. 15342 NW 79th Ct., Miami Lakes, at Park Centre Shops; 305-231-0083; latinamericangrill.net.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 
