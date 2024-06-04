 Miami Indian Restaurant Bombay Darbar Opens Doral Location | Miami New Times
Coconut Grove Staple Opens Second Miami Location

After years of serving authentic and delicious Indian food, Bombay Darbar has opened a second Miami location in Doral.
June 4, 2024
Bombay Darbar in Coconut Grove has opened a second Miami location in downtown Doral serving delicious and authentic Indian food.
Bombay Darbar in Coconut Grove has opened a second Miami location in downtown Doral serving delicious and authentic Indian food. Bombay Darbar photo

After more than a decade of serving some of the best Indian food in Miami, Bombay Darbar has opened a second location in Miami — this time, in Doral.

Earlier this year, Codina Partners, the developers of Downtown Doral, a 250-acre mixed-use project that features popular enclaves like the Doral Yard, unveiled its final phase of development, which includes an additional 25,000 square feet of retail space along 87th Avenue, including the Indian staple. Bombay Darbar will neighbor popular restaurants in Doral like Pizco y Nazca, Bulla Gastrobar, and soon-to-be-open spots like Kendall's highly acclaimed FreshCo. Fish Market & Grill.

"Last year, we polled the greater community on the type of cuisine they wanted to see next at Downtown Doral and there was an overwhelming interest in Indian," says Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. "Bombay Darbar was the clear choice to satisfy this demand, as it is a local favorite that serves top-notch food and offers an upscale atmosphere with solid service."
Back when Miami was devoid of quality Indian food, Bombay Darbar stepped in to fill that void with delectable stapes like lamb kadai and chicken tikka masala.
The Miami staple, which first opened along Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove back in 2011, is as much of an old-faithful as it is a fan favorite.

Back when Miami was devoid of quality Indian food, Bombay Darbar stepped in to fill that void with delectable stapes like lamb khadai and chicken tikka masala, as well as Miami-influenced dishes like a mango chicken curry. Plus, the restaurant is considered to be a pioneer of Indian food in Miami, consistently landing on many "best of" lists in South Florida, including scoring New Times' Best Indian Restaurant in 2021, ten years after opening — an impressive accomplishment in itself.

Although the Doral location is the second Miami location for the restaurant, it has already expanded once before. In 2017, the restaurant handed its ownership to entrepreneurs Anil Agrawal and Solomon Hwang, who moved the restaurant from its Commodore Plaza location to a location a few blocks down at 2901 Florida Ave.

Later the following year, in 2018, the restaurant opened its official second South Florida location on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.
The new space, which spans 4,085 square feet, features a modern bar serving drinks like the mango lassi, a rich homemade Indian yogurt drink blended with mango.
After years of waiting for the best time to expand into Miami for a new audience out west in Miami-Dade, it was time to jump on the Doral bandwagon. "We're thrilled to bring our delicious and genuine Indian cuisine to Downtown Doral, which has become a destination for foodies looking for a unique array of culinary experiences," adds Agrawal.

The new space, which spans 4,085 square feet, features a modern bar serving drinks like the mango lassi, a rich homemade Indian yogurt drink blended with mango, as well as Indian beers like Kingfisher and Taj Mahal. Plus, guests are in for an impressive, Instagram-able treat as they are welcomed by a seven-foot-tall Buddha statue at the entrance of the new restaurant.

Due to Doral's proximity to a slew of offices and other commercial businesses, Bombay Darbar Doral will serve lunch and dinner, as well, including a variety of specials like dal soup made with lentils and vegetarian choices like mutter paneer, a housemade Indian cheese and green peas dish cooked in an onion and tomato sauce. The location will also feature catering services and group dining menus so anyone in the nearby area can enjoy the dishes on- or off-premises.

Bombay Darbar Doral. 8405 NW 53rd St., Ste. E101, Doral; 786-741-2222; bombaydarbar.com.
