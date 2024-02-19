Popular Little River Brewery, Magic 13 Brewing Co., Launches Its First Spirits

Cheers, Little River! Magic 13 Brewing Co. has launched its housemade spirits line for the first time. From vodka to rum or whiskey, guests can now enjoy a variety of cocktails in the neighborhood taproom.
The launch of the new beverage program follows the first anniversary of the taproom in January 2024. The brewery was already known in Little River for its beer: five core profiles and eight other rotating selections that change seasonally.
Nonetheless, with the increased demand for craft cocktails in Miami, the launch is set to bring beer lovers and their spirit-loving friends to the brewery for the first time.
"As a brewery, we have the capacity and ability to offer our own line of spirits and felt that the time was right to do so," says owner Ricardo Romano. "Of course, we attract craft beer lovers for our handcrafted brews, and we have been offering wine, but with so many requests for cocktails, we decided to take the leap and create spirits for our guests who are in the mood for liquor."
Three of the unique cocktails are the "Dark n' Stormy" cocktail made with rum, lime, Bundaberg ginger beer, and mint; the "Midnight Howler" cocktail made with vodka and coffee stout syrup; and the gimlet made with vodka, cold-pressed lime juice, and sugar.
The brewery's new classic cocktails are a Manhattan made with wheat whisky, sweet vermouth, and orange; a classic mojito made with rum, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, mint, and Topo Chico sparkling water; and an old-fashioned made of wheat whisky, cherry stout syrup, cherry, and orange.
For now, the only spirits being sold are vodka, a four-year aged rum, and a wheat-based whiskey. However, additional spirits are in the works to be launched on the menu this summer. Tequila, anyone?
New spirits and craft beers alike can be enjoyed inside the taproom or on the open back patio, which features live music and daily programs that include salsa lessons, rock, and karaoke. Guests can also taste culinary offerings from the brewery's partnership with Meat N' Bone Kitchen.
Magic 13 Brewing Co. 340 NE 61st St., Miami; magic13brewing.com.Tuesday through Friday, Noon to 2 a.m., Saturday, 11 to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.