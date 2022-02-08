Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails & Spirits

Five Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood for Love

February 8, 2022 9:00AM

Toast Cupid with Valentine's Day cocktails.
Toast Cupid with Valentine's Day cocktails. Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday — easily the least romantic day of the week. Not to worry, Miami bartenders are ready to get you in the mood no matter where you find yourself on the relationship spectrum — single, taken, or it's extremely complicated.

So whether you're celebrating the weekend before or the day of, toast Cupid with one or all of the Valentine's Day-inspired cocktails and drink specials listed below in alphabetical order by venue.

Cocktails are available on February 14, unless otherwise specified.
click to enlarge Get love drunk at 1-800 Lucky this Valentine's Day with a Saketini. - PHOTO COURTESY OF 1-800 LUCKY
Get love drunk at 1-800 Lucky this Valentine's Day with a Saketini.
Photo courtesy of 1-800 Lucky

1-800 Lucky

143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com

Grab your bestie and get love-drunk at 1-800 Lucky with a saketini. The rosy-pink tipple combines dry sake, gin, dry vermouth, and pomegranate juice crowned with a marigold flower. Ladies can snag one for free on Sunday, February 13, when they post a pic with their Galentine's Day date and tag 1-800 Lucky. The specialty cocktail will be available for purchase February 13-19 for $12.
click to enlarge Fall in love at Ball & Chain with the "Amor en Havana." - PHOTO COURTESY OF BALL & CHAIN
Fall in love at Ball & Chain with the "Amor en Havana."
Photo courtesy of Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-643-7820
ballandchainmiami.com

Dance the night away at Ball & Chain with a glass of "Amor en Havana." The rum-based cocktail romances the palate with coffee liqueur, crème de banana, freshly squeezed lime juice, and simple syrup. The cocktail will be available on Valentine's Day weekend for $14.
click to enlarge The His & Hers at the Doral Yard - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DORAL YARD
The His & Hers at the Doral Yard
Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard

The Doral Yard

8455 NW 53rd St., Suite 106, Doral
305-744-5038
thedoralyard.com

The His & Hers is a cocktail made with Brugal 1888 rum, fresh pineapple, orange, and lemon juices with a splash of grenadine ($10). This juicy cocktail is perfect for a pre-canoodle libation to set the mood. Available Valentine's Day weekend.
click to enlarge Love is sweet with Phuc Yea's Valentine's Day cocktail flight. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PHUC YEA
Love is sweet with Phuc Yea's Valentine's Day cocktail flight.
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com

Love is in the air at Phuc Yea with a wine and cocktail flight ($55). Curated by cocktail expert and owner Ani Meinhold, the flight includes two cocktails and several glasses of wine. You'll start the experience with "The Hefner," a boozy marriage of Macallan 12 double cask, Drambuie, apple, and sherry; and end on a sweet note with the "La Goyave," a dessert sipper comprised of a blended pastelito daquiri, Brugal 1888, guava, mascarpone, and lime festooned with a pistachio crumble. Available on February 14 only.
click to enlarge Lust is in the air at Pilo's with $12 "My Valentine Lust" cocktails. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PILO'S TEQUILA GARDEN
Lust is in the air at Pilo's with $12 "My Valentine Lust" cocktails.
Photo courtesy of Pilo's Tequila Garden

Pilo's Tequila Garden

158 NW 24th St., Miami
305-706-8226
pilostacos.com

Things are heating up at Pilo's with its "My Valentine Lust" cocktail. The pink-hued concoction combines Recuerdo mezcal joven, lime, strawberry puree, a sugar rim, and a stunning flower garnish ($12). Partygoers will also receive a complimentary bottle of Wycliff rosé when they spend $60 or more. Available on February 14.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.
Contact: Elena Vivas

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Chicken of the Trees

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation