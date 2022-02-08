Five Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood for Love

click to enlarge Get love drunk at 1-800 Lucky this Valentine's Day with a Saketini. Photo courtesy of 1-800 Lucky

1-800 Lucky 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

1800lucky.com

click to enlarge Fall in love at Ball & Chain with the "Amor en Havana." Photo courtesy of Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-643-7820

ballandchainmiami.com

click to enlarge The His & Hers at the Doral Yard Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard

The Doral Yard 8455 NW 53rd St., Suite 106, Doral

305-744-5038

thedoralyard.com

click to enlarge Love is sweet with Phuc Yea's Valentine's Day cocktail flight. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com

click to enlarge Lust is in the air at Pilo's with $12 "My Valentine Lust" cocktails. Photo courtesy of Pilo's Tequila Garden

Pilo's Tequila Garden 158 NW 24th St., Miami

305-706-8226

pilostacos.com

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday — easily the least romantic day of the week. Not to worry, Miami bartenders are ready to get you in the mood no matter where you find yourself on the relationship spectrum — single, taken, or it's extremely complicated.So whether you're celebrating the weekend before or the day of, toast Cupid with one or all of the Valentine's Day-inspired cocktails and drink specials listed below in alphabetical order by venue.Grab your bestie and get love-drunk at 1-800 Lucky with a saketini. The rosy-pink tipple combines dry sake, gin, dry vermouth, and pomegranate juice crowned with a marigold flower. Ladies can snag one for free on Sunday, February 13, when they post a pic with their Galentine's Day date and tag 1-800 Lucky. The specialty cocktail will be available for purchase February 13-19 for $12.Dance the night away at Ball & Chain with a glass of "Amor en Havana." The rum-based cocktail romances the palate with coffee liqueur, crème de banana, freshly squeezed lime juice, and simple syrup. The cocktail will be available on Valentine's Day weekend for $14.The His & Hers is a cocktail made with Brugal 1888 rum, fresh pineapple, orange, and lemon juices with a splash of grenadine ($10). This juicy cocktail is perfect for a pre-canoodle libation to set the mood. Available Valentine's Day weekend.Love is in the air at Phuc Yea with a wine and cocktail flight ($55). Curated by cocktail expert and owner Ani Meinhold, the flight includes two cocktails and several glasses of wine. You'll start the experience with "The Hefner," a boozy marriage of Macallan 12 double cask, Drambuie, apple, and sherry; and end on a sweet note with the "La Goyave," a dessert sipper comprised of a blended pastelito daquiri, Brugal 1888, guava, mascarpone, and lime festooned with a pistachio crumble. Available on February 14 only.Things are heating up at Pilo's with its "My Valentine Lust" cocktail. The pink-hued concoction combines Recuerdo mezcal joven, lime, strawberry puree, a sugar rim, and a stunning flower garnish ($12). Partygoers will also receive a complimentary bottle of Wycliff rosé when they spend $60 or more. Available on February 14.