Founders of Broken Shaker to Open New Bar and Bistro in Miami Beach

Fans of Margot Wine Bar in downtown Miami are in for a treat, as the team is opening a new bar and restaurant in Miami Beach.
September 27, 2024
Founders of Broken Shaker will open a bar and bistro in Miami Beach serving lunch and dinner. Bar Lab Hospitality photo
If there are two iconic spots in Miami Beach that are just as beloved by locals as they are by visitors, they are Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant. Although both spots have new owners, their original founders are still making waves in Miami's food and drink scene.

This fall, the founder of both legendary spots, Bar Lab Hospitality, is set to open a new restaurant it hopes will be just as adored: Margot Bar & Bistro.

Set to open on Tuesday, October 1, on the ground floor of the Flamingo Towers at 1504 Bay Rd. in South Beach, Margot Bar & Bistro will offer a seasonal menu with bistro-inspired dishes, craft cocktails, and a cool atmosphere serving lunch and dinner.

If the name already sounds familiar to you, you're not mistaken. The team opened Margot Natural Wine Bar in the summer of 2021 in downtown Miami with natural wines, low-alcohol beverages, and a great seasonal rotation of eclectic small dishes by Chef Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant.

Now, the team aims to take the same vibes of Margot Natural Wine Bar but make it bistro-fied for a community that has lacked a spot like this for quite some time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce this new iteration of Margot to Miami Beach,” says Elad Zvi of Bar Lab Hospitality. “As long-time locals, we saw a gap in what the area had to offer and aimed to fill it. With the concept's evolution, we believe we’ve succeeded in showcasing our passion for reimagining classic bistro comfort dishes and creating unique dining and bar experiences.”

A Sneak Peek at Margot's Menu

At Margot Bar & Bistro, the menu offers a seasonally inspired selection of "American bistro favorites that cater to all tastes," as well as plenty of Miami-inspired flavors.

Margot’s menu includes a ceviche with spicy aji amarillo and coconut; steak tartar; butterflied branzino with heart-of-palm chimichurri; and bistro classics like an all-American classic cheeseburger and a wood-roasted half chicken.

There will also be a selection of small plates to choose from like focaccia breadsticks and falafel served with labneh and housemade pickles, and a dessert menu featuring seasonal ice cream flavors and a lemon tart with crème fouettée and lemon zest.

Margot’s cocktail menu showcases Bar Lab’s twist on classic cocktails, with creative takes like the "Flamingo Mojito," "Spicy Mango Margarita," and "Fermented Pimm’s Cup." The menu also highlights premium spirits, a mix of traditional wines, a carefully crafted natural wine list, and a low-ABV cocktail selection.
click to enlarge a row of bottles
The vibe of Margot Natural Wine Bar is headed to Miami Beach.
Photo by Donna Irene
Guests can also expect a small wine shop and a curated takeout and delivery menu catering to the discerning residents of Flamingo Towers and the surrounding neighborhood.

Bar Lab’s creative director, Danya Hachey of MAD Artistic, who has been with the team since the original Broken Shaker pop-up in 2012, spearheaded the design of Margot. The airy space features a "1970s Scandinavian meets '80s Italian aesthetic," characterized by calming sunset colors, minimalist furniture, original artworks, and a retro soundtrack playing an eclectic mix of disco, funk, and old-school hip-hop.

With 45 seats inside and 20 seats outside, Margot's casual yet elegant vibe will surely create a welcoming atmosphere where guests have the option to enjoy a drink or bites at the bar or sit back for a vibey dinner or lunch in a moody yet bright bistro.

Margot Bar & Bistro. 1504 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; margotnaturalwinebar.com. Opening Tuesday, October 1.
