Miami Bars That Are Open On Thanksgiving 2018

Thanksgiving is that wonderful time of the year when family gets together to enjoy a lavish meal and reminisce.

Of course, it also means having to listen to Uncle Harvey's tired jokes and Abuela asking why you're still single and working part-time at Burger King.

That's when a cocktail could be your best friend. If you need an after-dinner break, text your bestie and skip out to one of these bars that are open Thanksgiving night.

Bar Nancy. Celebrate throwback Thursday with DJ Funktual, starting at 10 p.m. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com.

Blackbird Ordinary. The Brickell bar is open until 5 a.m. with $7 drink specials and $150 bottles of Absolut. At 9 p.m., LezChic presents speed dating and Latin Thursdays. Free admission, $10 to participate in lesbian speed dating. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

Broken Shaker. The award-winning bar at the Freehand opens at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a daily punch special. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Jim and Neesie. If you're stressed, the lavender-scented Negroni Supreme at this chic-yet-casual bar will melt your cares away. Generator Hostel Miami. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; generatorhostels.com.

Las Rosas. Allapattah's funky bar will open at 9 p.m., so if you're in the area and in need of a stiff one, count on Las Rosas' affordable prices to quench your thirst. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com.

Mac's Club Deuce. In-laws driving you nuts? Burn the turkey? Need some liquid courage to face the family? No problem here: The Deuce opens at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and stays open until 5 a.m. 222 14th St.,

Miami Beach; 305-531-6200.



Mama Tried. This laid-back downtown Miami bar will be open on Thanksgiving. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com. Daily 3 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Purdy Lounge. Work off the meal with the help of ladies' night $3 drinks served from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Repour. The bar at the Albion is open on Thanksgiving. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; repourbar.com..

Sweet Liberty. Celebrate Friendsgiving with a free turkey dinner for all, starting at 6 p.m. Perfect if you messed up the bird and need an emergency nosh. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.