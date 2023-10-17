The Golden Girls Kitchen Experience Is Coming to Miami

Let me tell you a story. Picture it: Wynwood in 2023. You're eating cheesecake on the lanai. You're flirting with hunky older gentlemen at the Rusty Anchor. You're angry that you have to listen to another St. Olaf story.
In other words, you might be having the full Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia experience at the Golden Girls Kitchen, a temporary pop-up restaurant headed for Miami next month. Tickets to the curated, limited-time event go on sale today.
After successful stints in Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, the experience makes its Miami debut beginning Friday, November 10, at 350 NW 24th St. The fully immersive pop-up restaurant will send fans of all ages back to the 1980s, transporting them into the world of their favorite golden gals.
But the Golden Girls Kitchen offers more than a chance to show off your best lusty Blanche pose on Instagram. It's also a 90-minute themed dining experience with — as you may have guessed — plenty of cheesecake.
The Golden Girls Kitchen was created by experience curators the Bucket Listers, whose president of experiences, Derek Berry, is a Miami native. He's also the man behind nostalgic pop-ups that include Saved by the Max, Good Burger, the Malibu Barbie Cafe, and — most recently — the Family Guy Experience.
Bucket Listers has created other viral events. For its Blockbuster Speakeasy in Los Angeles, guests at a rebuilt Blockbuster Video could grab VHS tapes marked with drink recipes and then "check out" the drinks at the counter.
When Bucket Listers posted photos from their previous Golden Girls Kitchen events, fans went wild in the comments, begging them to bring it to Miami.
Now, the Golden Girls experience, presented alongside Swarm Events, is finally happening in Wynwood. The event runs through December 31, with multiple reservations available every day but Monday. Each $39 ticket includes a 90-minute reservation, as well as a Golden main plate and a slice of cheesecake. Additional entrées, sides, and desserts are available for an added charge.
Then grab a drink from the Rusty Anchor bar, which offers an assortment of specialty cocktails and mocktails, before heading off to explore some photo moments at Golden Girls-approved themed spaces like the lanai, the girls' cozy kitchen, or even Blanche's boudoir. Lastly, check out the pop-up's exclusive merchandise, ranging from a Chia pet and cookbooks to aprons and mugs.
Perhaps the best part? Every 45 minutes, the staff does a group singalong to the most heartwarming theme we can mouth the words to, as well: "Thank You for Being a Friend."
"People come to these events and are not expecting the food to be great," says Berry. "Most pop-ups, a lot of it goes into how it looks. But, at this event, people will notice and appreciate the effort they put into the dishes. The food is as important as the Instagram-worthy moments. We take the food and beverages so seriously."
The menu features favorites from the show, be it Sophia's lasagna al forno (meat or vegan); the Lanai, a Miami-style Cuban sandwich; Blanche's Georgia-style cookies; and a bacon-lettuce-potato sandwich in honor of Betty White, who once sold these almost BLTs at a construction site.
Perhaps, most importantly, there will be cheesecake available in a variety of flavors. If you want to upgrade your dessert, try the Spierheoven krispies (a vegan option is also available), which includes strawberry cheesecake and chocolate ice cream. A lovable Shady Pines waiter will serve all of the dishes, sides, and sweets.
And if you're wondering what makes this Miami experience so nice that you'll say it thrice? Expect a special drag brunch on Sundays, and — for the first time — Bucket Listers will host a Golden Girls After Dark every Saturday for those 21 and older (a ticket includes two cocktails) to solidify the official Miami experience.
The Golden Girls Kitchen. Friday, November 10, through Sunday, December 31, at 350 NW 24th St., Miami; instagram.com/goldengirlskitchen. Tickets cost $39 via bucketlisters.com.