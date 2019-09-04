Celebrate Beyoncé's Birthday With Mandrake's Crazy in Love Cocktail

Who runs the world? Beyoncé.

Queen B's birthday is today, September 4th, and in honor of the big day, Mandrake will be serving a special cocktail in Beyoncé's name.

One of South Beach's most Instagrammable restaurants invites the "Beyhive" in to celebrate with the Drunk In Love cocktail ($14), made with Ciroc peach vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup garnished with three slices of roasted peach. This peach cocktail refers to the Beyonce song Partition, where she states, "He like to call me Peaches when we get this nasty". Sounds like just the right way to celebrate the birthday of musical royalty.

In addition to the Beyoncé cocktail special, Mandrake will also showcase a new trio of rice-free rolls. Chef de sushi Sylvio Richardson has created a carb-free sushi experience with the Aristotle 300 ($14) made with salmon, tuna, snow crab, white fish, cucumber, daikon, aji amarillo, green tea seasoning, and red spice seasoning. Fans of the classic dragon roll will enjoy the Chef Sylvio Skinny Dragon ($14, made with eel, shrimp tempura, masago, scallions, daikon, and eel sauce. Rounding out the trio is a saucily named Put It In Your Mouth ($14) made with crab mix, scallions, avocado, micro cilantro, and spicy mango.

Looking for something heartier after downing a few Drunk In Love cocktails? Opt for Mandrake's summer menu featuring three courses for $39.99. Dishes include butter lettuce salad, maki rolls, shrimp and enoki pad Thai, and grilled black Angus beef tenderloin. Round out the meal with a passion fruit tart or house made mochi.

So gather all your single ladies and head to Mandrake to get drunk in love in honor of Beyoncé and her big day.

Mandrake. 210 23rd Street, Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.