    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Herban Planet
4
Mama Joon will serve Mediterranean cuisine with a Lebanese twist.
Mama Joon will serve Mediterranean cuisine with a Lebanese twist.
Life House

Lebanese-Inspired, Vegan-Friendly Mama Joon Coming to Life House Collins Park

Nicole Danna | October 22, 2019 | 11:24am
AA

Mama Joon, a homestyle Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with a vegetable-centric menu, is set to debut early next month in Miami Beach. It will be located inside Life House Collins Park, the second South Florida location of the Silicon Valley-backed boutique hotel chain founded in 2017.

Mama Joon is the inaugural signature restaurant for the Life House brand, which also launched Life House Little Havana and its Cuban-inspired Parcela Cafe earlier this year. The restaurant will be open all day but will specialize in dinner, weekend brunch, and an afternoon tea program that will launch later this winter.

Nestled in the hotel's courtyard overlooking the Collins canal, Mama Joon draws creative inspiration from Life House founder and CEO Rami Zeidan's Lebanese background.

When creating the menu, Zeidan says, he consulted his stepmother to handpick the best of his family's favorite recipes before giving them a Miami twist with the help of executive chef Harry Capacetti. As a result, half the menu is vegetarian or vegan.

Life House

"These are the dishes that best represent our heritage," Zeidan says. "We designed this menu so guests who want to eat vegetarian can do so and feel the menu was created for them."

The Mama Joon dining experience begins with a ritualistic "breaking of bread." Upon sitting, guests will receive a selection of fresh Mediterranean breads such as carta di musica — a flat, crisp cracker — depending upon the season.

The menu of sharable plates continues with nearly a dozen mezzes presented in colorful ceramic vessels. Authentic and modern Mediterranean dips and dishes include a house labneh, house-made marinated chili feta, and tabbouleh served alongside traditional Turkish and Lebanese flatbreads, bazlama, and za'atar-spiced manoushe ($14 to $24).

Signature small plates include spicy eggplant toast ($12) — serrano pepper-infused house-made eggplant purée on warm ghee-dusted bread served with a fresh vegetable garnish — and a haloumi and avocado herb manousheh toast ($15). Larger specialty dishes range from roasted cauliflower with crisp squash, lemon, capers, sunflower seeds, and herbs ($16) to grilled lamb chops kafta with cucumber relish, olives, and mint ($32) and zaa’tar-dusted local corvina prepared with chili-roasted carrots, sautéed spinach, and a house-made spiced yogurt ($26).

Early in the morning, Mama Joon will serve tea and coffee at Mama's Cafe in the hotel lobby. At night, the café space will transform into Mama’s Bar, pouring drinks such as low-alcohol spritzers inspired by the Mediterranean coast and containing ingredients such as falernum, kaffir lime, and herb-infused mastika.

"After a childhood of being uncomfortable with my heritage, I’m really excited to now be able to share this story so other people can experience other cultures and cuisines," Zeidan says. "My goal with Life House, and Mama Joon, is to really break down those internal biases that we have amongst ourselves and people and other heritages."

Mama Joon at Life House Collins Park. 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; lifehousehotels.com. Set to open November 2.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

