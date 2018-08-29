Madame Phuong Lounge Opens at Phuc Yea With Asian-Inspired Tiki Drinks and Late-Night Pho

Miami's MiMo District has gotten its own weekend tiki lair with the opening of Madame Phuong Cocktail + Den at Phuc Yea.

The bar, open Thursdays through Saturdays, is decorated in a mid-century-modern-goes-tropics vibe with vintage rattan seating and Chinese lucky cats gracing the walls alongside murals by Miami artist Miguel Paredes.

Phuc Yea's Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata partnered with nightlife guru Mykel Stevens to create the lounge, which features tiki cocktails, light bites, and music.