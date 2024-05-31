Macchialina Undergoes Major Expansion in South Beach

Macchialina has been on Alton Road for more than a decade with a cozy NYC-inspired trattoria, but the family-owned business has undergone a major expansion. Its new look is just as cozy as before but now extends 5,600 square feet with a state-of-the-art kitchen, dining space, patio, and bar.
Helmed by James Beard "Best Chef South" semifinalist Michael Pirolo, alongside managing partners Jennifer Chaefsky and Jacqueline Pirolo, Macchialina opened in Miami Beach in 2012. In 2020, the restaurant was featured in New Times for "Best Restaurant in Miami Beach" and later received a James Beard "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverage" nomination in 2022 and 2023.
The revamp comes after the acquisition of its neighboring six-room Miami hostel, which allowed for an open floor plan featuring a dining space with seating for 70 people, including the custom-built bar. The new design aimed for a modern Italian farmhouse feel to complement its signature rustic Italian soul food.
"Most industry folks will never have this unique opportunity to organically redesign their restaurant and address the issues they've encountered over 12+ years — and for that, we're really grateful," says Jacqueline Pirolo, managing partner and beverage director who spearheaded Macchialina's renovation design. "Our new space draws inspiration from our own experiences and travels — from the Italian countryside to the vibrant streets of Mexico City and the raw, minimalist pleasures of Berlin. This revamp honors our journey and symbolizes our growth as hospitality leaders."
It comes as no surprise that the renowned wine program led to a multi-use wine room launching later this summer. Accessed via an expansive garden patio, the space will serve as a wine cellar for the restaurant and a shop for purchasing bottles at retail prices. "We want people to be able to walk into the space as you would in an independent wine shop," says Jacqueline.
The wine room will also house a "family table" for longtime friends and regulars in need of a last-minute reservation.
For first-timers looking to experience the food in this new space, Jacqueline highlights some Macchialina classics, including the polenta with sausage meatballs made in house and short rib lasagna available on the menu every day moving forward. Some rotating specials include tortelloni, gnoccheti, Ola gelato for dessert (just in time for summer), and later this summer, Macchialina will start hosting crudo and pizza parties.
Macchialina. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Monday to Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m.