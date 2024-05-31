 Macchialina Undergoes Major Expansion in South Beach | Miami New Times
Macchialina Undergoes Major Expansion in South Beach

Macchialina undergoes major expansion in South Beach and reopens with a new modern look.
May 31, 2024
New look and more to come for Macchialina later this summer
New look and more to come for Macchialina later this summer Maxson Media photo

Macchialina has been on Alton Road for more than a decade with a cozy NYC-inspired trattoria, but the family-owned business has undergone a major expansion. Its new look is just as cozy as before but now extends 5,600 square feet with a state-of-the-art kitchen, dining space, patio, and bar.

Helmed by James Beard "Best Chef South" semifinalist Michael Pirolo, alongside managing partners Jennifer Chaefsky and Jacqueline Pirolo, Macchialina opened in Miami Beach in 2012. In 2020, the restaurant was featured in New Times for "Best Restaurant in Miami Beach" and later received a James Beard "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverage" nomination in 2022 and 2023.

The revamp comes after the acquisition of its neighboring six-room Miami hostel, which allowed for an open floor plan featuring a dining space with seating for 70 people, including the custom-built bar. The new design aimed for a modern Italian farmhouse feel to complement its signature rustic Italian soul food.

"Most industry folks will never have this unique opportunity to organically redesign their restaurant and address the issues they've encountered over 12+ years — and for that, we're really grateful," says Jacqueline Pirolo, managing partner and beverage director who spearheaded Macchialina's renovation design. "Our new space draws inspiration from our own experiences and travels — from the Italian countryside to the vibrant streets of Mexico City and the raw, minimalist pleasures of Berlin. This revamp honors our journey and symbolizes our growth as hospitality leaders."
click to enlarge A group of people posing for a photo
The Macchialina team
Maxson Media photo
Jacqueline's all-Italian wine program has been recognized by Wine Spectator's "Award of Excellence" since 2019 and Gambero Rosso as having the "Best Contemporary Wine List" in 2021. In 2023, Wine Enthusiast hailed her as one of the "7 Female Wine Pros Shaping Miami."

It comes as no surprise that the renowned wine program led to a multi-use wine room launching later this summer. Accessed via an expansive garden patio, the space will serve as a wine cellar for the restaurant and a shop for purchasing bottles at retail prices. "We want people to be able to walk into the space as you would in an independent wine shop," says Jacqueline.

The wine room will also house a "family table" for longtime friends and regulars in need of a last-minute reservation.
click to enlarge An outdoor dining area
The patio dining space at Macchialina
Maxson Media photo
"I never anticipated Macchialina becoming such a cornerstone of the community," Michael Pirolo reflects. "The overwhelming support and loyalty from our guests has exceeded all expectations. We've outgrown our current space, and this expansion presents a real opportunity to deepen our connection with the Miami Beach community and ensure there will always be a table available for our valued customers. We're not trying to follow any trends, we're just doing more of what we already do."

For first-timers looking to experience the food in this new space, Jacqueline highlights some Macchialina classics, including the polenta with sausage meatballs made in house and short rib lasagna available on the menu every day moving forward. Some rotating specials include tortelloni, gnoccheti, Ola gelato for dessert (just in time for summer), and later this summer, Macchialina will start hosting crudo and pizza parties.

Macchialina. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Monday to Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m.
