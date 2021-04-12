Get Your COVID "Shots" at Lolo's Surf Cantina

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Did you know that you can get your shots at a restaurant in Miami Beach?

These shots won't protect you against anything but thirst, but they are guaranteed to help you have a good time.

Lolo's Surf Cantina is offering "La Vacuna til Mayo," a series of four cocktails that represent each of the three COVID vaccines available in Miami, plus a mocktail. The drinks are served in syringes and are available through May 5, Cinco de Mayo.

The cocktails were created by Lolo's food and beverage manager, Pablo Guerrero, who wanted to come up with some drinks that celebrate the fact the actual COVID vaccines are at last becoming widely available.

"Last year, the 'Quarantini' was all the rage," Guerrero tells New Times. "This year, we wanted to find a way to make people smile and create some cocktails with a fun method of delivery — the syringes — to accomplish that goal.

Guerrero named the drinks after the vaccines. "The 'Fieyzer' is similar to the phonetic spelling of the most widely recognized vaccine. 'Antigua' means old in Spanish, so this is a play on the opposite of 'Modern.' Also, 'Jota & Jota' stands for J&J in Spanish. We wanted each drink to be unique so guests can pick their favorite."

Get your shots at Lolo's Surf Cantina. Photo by Alice Moreno for DeepSleep Studio

"La Fieyzer" ($16) is made with made with Volcán tequila blanco, jalapeño, and passionfruit. "La Antigua" ($16) is made with G4 reposado tequila, guava juice, and lime juice. Both are served in two "doses" (i.e., shots).

"La Jota y Jota" ($8), is a one-dose "shot" that's a play on a classic margarita, made with 400 Conejos mezcal, cilantro, and lime juice.

And "La Vacunita" ($8) is a virgin piña colada "shot"; it's served in two "doses."

Regarding the use of top-shelf booze, Guerrero says, "We wanted to highlight smaller tequila distillers."

Each drink is chilled and presented in a syringe, which can be shot directly into your mouth or poured into a glass over ice. "We wanted each drink to be unique so guests can pick their favorite," says Guerrero, adding that the shots are a playful way to count down to Cinco de Mayo, and a perfect way to celebrate getting the real COVID vaccine at last.

Lolo's Surf Cantina. 161 Ocean Dr.,Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com.